SC verdict may not bring closure to EWS quota conundrum

The 3:2 Supreme Court verdict upholding 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of society marked a paradigm shift in defining affirmative action for the emancipation of the poorest of the poor. For the first time, it green-lighted using economic criteria as the sole basis of reservation, ruling it does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution. While all five members of the Constitution bench were okay with treating the economic situation as the lone yardstick, the divergence was on the exclusion clause in the EWS reservation as it barred from its ambit the poorest among the socially deprived sections like the SCs, STs and OBCs who are otherwise beneficiaries of various quota.

(For context, in the landmark Indra Sawhney case in 1992, a nine-judge SC bench had ruled that economic backwardness alone could not be a criterion for reservation.) The majority view was that reservation is an instrument of affirmative action by the state to achieve the goal of an egalitarian state and should not be confined to those normally considered weaker sections of society.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari added that quota is an enabling provision and could not be regarded as a basic feature of the Constitution. But the dissenting judges, including outgoing Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, asserted that the 103rd Constitutional amendment in 2019 to create the EWS quota failed the basic structure doctrine as its exclusion clause was blatantly discriminatory. Total exclusion, they said, militates against the Constitution’s equality code and non-discrimination principle. They were appalled by the majority verdict, worrying that the highest court was approving an exclusionary and discriminatory principle for the first time in seven decades.

The second contentious issue was whether the EWS quota violated the 50% ceiling set by the SC in the Indra Sawhney case. Justice Maheshwari claimed the cap is not inflexible or inviolable. But the minority view written by Justice Ravindra Bhat warned that its breach could open the quota floodgates and lead to further compartmentalisation by and by.

While the verdict may settle the butterflies for beneficiaries, for now, it might not bring closure to the matter. Several parties to the case are already preparing to file their appeals. Also, the other knotty question of the `8 lakh annual income criteria for eligibility to the EWS quota for education and jobs continues to hang fire.



