Home Opinions Editorials

Saving Mother Earth from the world’s population explosion

The UN called it a ‘remarkable milestone’ when the world population raced past the 800-crore mark.

Published: 16th November 2022 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

The UN called it a ‘remarkable milestone’ when the world population raced past the 800-crore mark. Probably not as remarkable as the astounding feats that await planet Earth: it is projected to surpass 900 crore by 2037 and 1,000 crore by 2058, according to UN estimates. Amid the crises mounted by depleting food, drinking water, fuel and other resources, nobody wants to celebrate these records. These milestones are a stark reminder of the struggles ahead for the new generation on the planet. Every newborn adds to the crowded planet, straining already-stretched resources and efforts to trim down poverty and inequality.

An immediate worry for us is that India is set to overtake China as the world’s most heavily populated country by 2030. When the global population goes past the 850-crore figure by 2030, one in every three people will live in India or China. India’s population will rise comfortably above the 151-crore mark
by 2030 while China hopes to cut the size marginally to 141.6 crore, creating a bigger gap. Thanks to better education and increased use of contraceptives, India’s total fertility rate, which denotes children per woman, has fallen to 2 during 2019–2021, from 3.4 in 1992–93. Let’s hope the slowdown will gain momentum going forward.

While an all-around improvement in public health has lowered the risk of death and increased life expectancy, the growing disparity between the haves and the have-nots has created quite a hurdle for humanity. On the flip side, the climate crisis, pollution, poverty and pandemics have made life difficult for people, especially the underprivileged. The UN secretary-general’s statement that unless we bridge the yawning chasm, we are setting ourselves up for a world filled with mistrust, crisis and conflict should act as an eye-opener. For instance, the demographic window of opportunity for India, with one of the youngest populations in the world, needs careful political calibration.

There is always a risk of the demographic dividend becoming a political catastrophe when unemployment and income disparity unfailingly stifle their dreams. One needs to be vigilant about religious groups and sects exhorting their followers to breed and proliferate like stars in the sky or grains of sand along the seashore. We should individually and collectively shoulder the responsibility to protect the planet and its people from falling prey to inequity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN 800-crore mark
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp