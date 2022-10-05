Gujarat Games great, but ensure continuity

Narendra Modi declared them open at a dazzling ceremony on September 29. The long wait of seven years is over, and Gujarat opened its arms for 8,000-odd sportspersons to showcase their talent. What seems extraordinary is Gujarat’s ability to host it within 100 days.

Narendra Modi declared them open at a dazzling ceremony on September 29. The long wait of seven years is over, and Gujarat opened its arms for 8,000-odd sportspersons to showcase their talent. What seems extraordinary is Gujarat’s ability to host it within 100 days. It is the first time a state is hosting a mega-event of 35 disciplines at such short notice. Gujarat strung together this event and rolled out the red carpet in about three months when a few other states struggled to do so for years. It was Goa’s turn to host it in 2017, but it failed to do so. First, the infrastructure was not ready, then the government changed and then there was a new chief minister before Covid struck. Finally, the Games were cancelled. The National Games is a biennial event (except for Asian or Olympic Games year) awarded to states by the Indian Olympic Association. In 1997, Karnataka hosted the games, followed by Manipur in 1999. Andhra Pradesh hosted them one year after Punjab did it in 2001. It took five years for Assam to host and Jharkhand another three years. Interestingly, Gujarat hosted the games without a nod from the IOA general body or the Executive Committee. Because of the embarrassing infighting in IOA, it did not even hold a meeting to finalise the disciplines for the games as per norms. A formal organising committee was not in place as well. Yet the games could be held because the sports ministry, the Sports Authority of India and other sports arms of the Centre extended all possible support to the Gujarat government. The National Sports Federations (NSF), too, were tasked to select players for the Games. Lack of funding and proper infrastructure are issues that plague most hosts. In Gujarat’s case, there were teething issues with venues but everything was sorted out or readjusted with the help of technical conduct committees and the NSFs. The Games have shown that a strong political will is essential. Now that the Centre has demonstrated that the Games can be held in a quick time, they ought to ensure its periodicity as well. Like in the case of Gujarat, the sports ministry must see to it that the Games are held every two years or within a reasonable timeframe in the future. There is no better motivator for sportspersons than competing at such Olympic-style events.