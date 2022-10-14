Human sacrifice progressive Kerala’s moment of shame

Kerala recoiled in shame and disgust when the news of human sacrifice and suspected cannibalism at a village in the Pathanamthitta district broke on Tuesday morning. The horrendous act, ostensibly to appease the gods for financial prosperity, sounded incomprehensible for the logic of a civilised mind. And yet it happened in a state that basks in the glory of its renaissance past and progressive outlook. The gruesome murders of two middle-aged women have exposed the inherent contradictions of a modern and literate society that claims to have set standards for others to emulate. The incident proves that diabolic and brutish elements can comfortably co-exist with a progressive, even revolutionary, mindset.

Kerala recoiled in shame and disgust when the news of human sacrifice and suspected cannibalism at a village in the Pathanamthitta district broke on Tuesday morning. The horrendous act, ostensibly to appease the gods for financial prosperity, sounded incomprehensible for the logic of a civilised mind. And yet it happened in a state that basks in the glory of its renaissance past and progressive outlook. The gruesome murders of two middle-aged women have exposed the inherent contradictions of a modern and literate society that claims to have set standards for others to emulate. The incident proves that diabolic and brutish elements can comfortably co-exist with a progressive, even revolutionary, mindset. The process of civilisation cannot entirely wipe out the animalistic instincts lurking in the human psyche, which can only be reined in or held back. Kerala has a glorious past of uncompromised fighting against inhuman practices. Towering figures such as Sree Narayana Guru, Vagbhadananda, and Sanaullah Makthi Thangal cleansed the traces of viciousness that were sedimented in religion. For them, religion was the path through which human beings were elevated to a higher plane, not a platform to engage in meaningless rituals. For them, God was not a sadist who showered blessings on those who spilled the blood of the innocents but a benevolent entity whose mercy encompassed all living things. The vigil these figures instilled in society against superstitions has gradually weakened. Renaissance has become a chapter in social studies textbooks—a nostalgic memory that can be conveniently recalled in academic seminars. There were outbursts of moral indignation against human sacrifice from various corners and a hue and cry for a law to ban such practices. There have been several attempts to enact an anti-superstition law, but all failed for lack of intent from a political class afraid of hurting sentiments and losing votes. Kerala's atmosphere has become conducive to the proliferation of dubious 'god people' and sorcerers who thrive on people's greed for instant power and wealth. Not all those hoodwinked are illiterate and ignorant. The race to get rich and famous makes all sections vulnerable to evil designs. Laws have a limited scope to tackle the challenge. What is imperative is to bring the spirit of inquiry and scientific temper of the renaissance back to public discourse and make a clear distinction between the sacred and absurd.