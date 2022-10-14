Stringent rules to stop road blood-spill

The IIT Madras-hosted National Scientific Road Safety Conclave with stakeholders from government and industry on October 11 unveiled new technological applications to ensure road safety. The hosts also launched a new driver licencing process called ‘3 Gate Licencing’ (3GL). It provides an objective way of measuring drivers’ behaviour, their knowledge of road safety and driving etiquette to practice the learnt theory in a simulator and on-road driving conditions before getting a valid driving licence. The conclave launched a hackathon to develop a system for improving road safety by alerting traffic violators and helping enforcement agencies detect offenders using technological solutions. A ‘Train the Trainer’ programme was also flagged off for school bus drivers, aimed at positively influencing schoolchildren who directly experience the quality of driving by the bus drivers.

Technological intervention is much needed. It aids in achieving road safety goals. But alongside, the functioning of the regional transport offices across India should be given top priority. Most road accidents across India are due to driving errors and driver negligence. The enforcement agencies are not ignorant of this but turn a blind eye towards it.

First, the quality of driving skills is hugely influenced by how a driver is trained. It is the responsibility of the driving instructor to ensure that the pupils adhere to the road safety rules and safe driving practices. Next is the driving test at the RTOs. But this is where the problem arises. Most motor driving schools are in a nexus with the RTOs. Let alone a stringent method of identifying who deserves a driving licence, there are no proper medical and psychological tests that the candidates are subjected to. The result is undeserving and potentially dangerous individuals ending up with driving licences, whose bad driving ends up killing or maiming people on the roads.

A point that came up at the road safety conclave was that enforcement, while important in road safety, loses its value because of a lack of effective deterrence. Therefore, technology to strengthen deterrence needs to be adopted by the traffic police. And importantly, a potential motorist’s history must be vetted before issuing a driving licence. These must be implemented on a war footing to stop blood from spilling on Indian roads.

