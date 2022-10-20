Home Opinions Editorials

TDP, Jana Sena tie-up leads Andhra churn

That sent him running into the eager arms of the BJP, which was looking to gain a foothold in the state after Naidu unceremoniously ditched it.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

The much-anticipated churn in Andhra Pradesh politics has begun with actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu making clear that henceforth, they will work together ostensibly to save democracy. The duo has a history. Pawan supported the TDP but stayed away from the poll fray in 2014. In 2019, he went his way and ended up with next to nothing. That sent him running into the eager arms of the BJP, which was looking to gain a foothold in the state after Naidu unceremoniously ditched it.

Though Pawan still professes respect for the BJP, it appears he has lost patience with its ambiguous approach towards the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. An actor by profession, the brother of megastar Chiranjeevi is an unlikely politician. Inconsistent, idealistic, emotional and unhinged by turns, Pawan has quite a fan following but has been unable to reap political dividends from their support. Neither could he consolidate his base within the numerically stronger Kapu community he belongs to.

Against this backdrop, since his defeat in 2019, his efforts to carve a place for himself have met stiff resistance from the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC). The same goes for the TDP. In this respect, both parties have a common enemy in the YSRC.

We cannot say the same for the BJP, whose central leadership looks at Jagan with a benign eye. Pawan and Naidu’s coming together isn’t a surprise for anyone closely watching these developments. It could be argued, however, that the Jagan government’s attitude towards both has hastened their Ghar wapsi.

Elections are still over a year away, and neither side has spoken of any electoral understanding, but it is just a matter of time. The natural question, then, is whether the Pawan-Naidu combo could upset Jagan’s applecart. As things stand, Jagan seems on course to win a second term. Nonetheless, despite Pawan’s organisational weakness, a TDP-Jana Sena alliance could make his job tougher, due largely to caste equations.

This is surely a big morale booster for Naidu, who has been isolated for the last three-and-a-half years. At first glance, the state BJP looks like the loser in this entire affair. But, as former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar famously quipped, though BJP has a one per cent vote share, it gets 100 per cent seats in the state. That hasn’t changed yet.

