Up to people to return communal harmony to Karnataka

Karnataka, once famously regarded as a state with a communally harmonious atmosphere, has seen issue after issue disturbing that harmony over the past few months.The state is becoming increasingly polarised. It is threatening its reputation as a state living by example to display unity in diversity. Besides a series of murders of activists belonging to leading communities, Karnataka has witnessed a seemingly well-laid-out schedule pursuing an agenda linked to identity-based and ideologically-driven right-wing politics. As per one estimate, Karnataka has seen 163 communal incidents over the last three years, ranging from high tension to riots, mainly from the coastal and Malnad regions of the state. Even the state capital Bengaluru witnessed the August 2020 DJ Halli riots, which broke out after a relative of a Congress MLA allegedly posted insensitive material on social media to hurt communal sentiments. The ‘Love Jihad’ issue has been raising its ugly head in the state over the past few years. The hijab issue on the first day of 2022 in an Udupi college, halal meat, the issue of loudspeakers in mosques and the demand for banning them have erupted back-to-back this year to keep the communal pot boiling. The menace of disharmony and polarisation appears more real now than it ever did in Karnataka throughout its history post-Independence. Several more issues are likely waiting in the wings to be unleashed to further fuel communal disharmony. It is the consortium-like fringe groups acting on overdrive to cause disharmony among communities, in many cases with political blessings.But all is not lost. These fringe groups and extreme religious activism are far from being a majority. It is the common people who wield the magic wand. From among them, hope should rise for reverting the state back to its healthy, harmonious self. They need to foster inter-community events to build mutual trust and understanding. They need to participate in each other’s festivities to embrace harmony. They need to share, understand and respect each other’s religious values to destroy the nurtured phobias about each other. It is up to the people to defeat the political machinery from hijacking the state from its path of love and harmony. Religions may be different, but humanity remains common to people. That is why the people are the last resort to save Karnataka.