Campaign fury touches new lows in Munugode

A no-holds-barred campaign by the TRS and the BJP is on in Telangana’s Munugode, which is going for a by-election on November 3. It is understandable, given the high stakes involved, but what is regrettable is their unabashed approach. With money power on full display, leaders hopping from one party to the other from the village level to the State, and alleged audio and video leaks surfacing at regular intervals, the entire exercise presents a picture of ‘raw democracy’, if one can call it that, in action. The scale at which norms are being flouted is also a cause for concern. There appears to be intense pressure on officials to circumvent rules, so much so that the Election Commission had to put its foot down and sack the returning officer.

The TRS, which wants to wrest the seat come hell or high water, has deployed more than 80 MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and lower-rung leaders. They are swarming, like drones in a war zone, the lanes and bylanes and even agricultural fields. BJP leaders aren’t budging an inch, either. Creating a sonic maelstrom, addressing whistle-stop meetings, they are fighting the TRS door-to-door. Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was crisscrossing the constituency and chose to celebrate Diwali in Munugode with a party worker’s family. The party is also matching the TRS in resources. Rumour has it that the parties are pumping cash to pay between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per voter. A win for the saffron party could set the tone for the Assembly elections next year, decisively tilting the narrative in its favour. However, going by current trends, the TRS appears to be the front-runner.

Though the Congress holds the seat, the party is hamstrung by a shortage of funds. Admitting that the party has no resources, Congress state president A Revanth Reddy appealed to the cadre to beg for food, if need be, while campaigning. As misfortunes never come alone, the party is also contending with dissidence. Bhongir MP K Venkat Reddy is allegedly campaigning for his brother and BJP nominee, K Rajagopal Reddy. The Congress hopes lie in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to shore up its prospects. As this poll drama unfolds, the question that arises is whether this is a celebration or a mockery of democracy. We can only take consolation in the fact that on D-day, voters, by and large, do get to vote without fear. That isn’t in danger yet.



