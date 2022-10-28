Congress must choose its enemy in Kerala

The main victim of the ongoing ego tussle between the Kerala Governor and the state government is political civility. But there is one more victim as the fight between the two escalates every day—the Congress party. It will not be an exaggeration to say that the Congress finds itself in an unenviable situation in one of its strongest bastions as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan plays the role of Opposition leader to the hilt. As Khan goes hammer and tongs against the LDF government and Pinarayi Vijayan gives it back in equal measure, the Congress-led UDF finds itself between the Devil and the deep sea. If it opposes the Governor, the Congress will lose its opposition space, but if it supports him, it will be seen as being hand in hand with a “BJP agent”. Neither will suit the party struggling to stay relevant in one of its last bastions.

The confusion within the Congress is evident as its leaders take contradictory positions on the matter. While the KPCC president and Opposition leader supported the Governor, who asked the vice-chancellors of nine universities to step down, a few Congress leaders, including K Muraleedharan, openly questioned this. The IUML, the Congress’ major ally, also spoke out against the Governor, adding more confusion within the UDF. Adding to the woes of the state unit of the Congress, its national leadership has taken a position in favour of the LDF government. AICC General secretary K C Venugopal, in a Facebook post, termed the Governor’s action “a gross violation of all democratic and constitutional principles”.

With the Governor, in an unprecedented move, telling the CM that the finance minister has ceased to enjoy his “pleasure”, the Congress is left with no option but to support the government. Even Opposition leader V D Satheesan, who sided with Khan till recently, was compelled to request the CM to dismiss the Governor’s letter with “utter contempt”. The inherent contradictions of the situation that the Congress finds itself in are evident to all. Still, the fact is that the party has little to do as the war between two aggressive political ideologies is scaling up daily. That one cannot fight two different enemies at the same time in a war is a truth the Congress should realise. It is high time the party decides who its enemy number one is.

