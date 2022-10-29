Home Opinions Editorials

Be considerate to your health next Diwali

As the smoke and dust settles on yet another Diwali, it’s clear that pollution levels were at a toxic high in most cities across India.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Smog

Smog in Delhi

As the smoke and dust settles on yet another Diwali, it’s clear that pollution levels were at a toxic high in most cities across India. The Air Quality Index readings were at best ‘poor’ and at worst ‘severe’, with Mumbai touching 300–388, Bengaluru at 250–300, Chennai peaking at 780, and Delhi—where usage of firecrackers is banned—recording 600 the day after Diwali. To put it in perspective, AQI of 0–50 is ‘Good’, 51–100 is considered ‘Satisfactory’, 101–200 is ‘Moderate’, 201–300 is ‘Poor’, 301–400 is ‘Very Poor’ and beyond 400 is ‘Severe’. 

Clearly, the Supreme Court order which aims to reduce air pollution by restricting the bursting of firecrackers to two hours (8 pm to 10 pm) and mandates green crackers, was ineffective. In fact, the order was flouted at will across cities, with crackers being burst through the day and well into the night, throwing both air and noise pollution norms to the wind. Neither was the ‘green cracker’ label strictly adhered to. Even in Delhi, where burning of crackers is punishable with a jail term and fine, the law was violated with impunity. Admittedly, enforcing the order is tricky, and putting the police force on such a duty is almost impossible. 

The Supreme Court has, in its wisdom, attempted to bring in a clean change. While hearing a petition challenging the cracker ban in Delhi, the court told the petitioner, “Spend your money on sweets… Let people breathe clean air.” While bursting of crackers is a delicate topic, linked as it is to the biggest pan-India festival, it would be worthwhile to understand that the apex court wants people to put health before all other considerations. It is also understandable that people want to throw off the gloom of the past two pandemic years and celebrate the festival with zest, but the health benefits of a ban on harmful crackers are many. Air pollution is a silent killer, and the World Health Organisation lists it as an environmental health threat, contributing to respiratory, cardiac and pulmonary diseases, and even premature death. Data shows that across the world, 90% of the children breathe toxic air. There are other harmful effects of bursting crackers too, like burns, eye injuries and high-decibel bombs which leave both humans and animals distressed.

It would do us good to keep the health of future generations in mind, and heed the warning delivered by the Covid-19 pandemic—that our lungs need utmost care, and oxygen is crucial to life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp