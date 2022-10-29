Be considerate to your health next Diwali

As the smoke and dust settles on yet another Diwali, it’s clear that pollution levels were at a toxic high in most cities across India. The Air Quality Index readings were at best ‘poor’ and at worst ‘severe’, with Mumbai touching 300–388, Bengaluru at 250–300, Chennai peaking at 780, and Delhi—where usage of firecrackers is banned—recording 600 the day after Diwali. To put it in perspective, AQI of 0–50 is ‘Good’, 51–100 is considered ‘Satisfactory’, 101–200 is ‘Moderate’, 201–300 is ‘Poor’, 301–400 is ‘Very Poor’ and beyond 400 is ‘Severe’.

Clearly, the Supreme Court order which aims to reduce air pollution by restricting the bursting of firecrackers to two hours (8 pm to 10 pm) and mandates green crackers, was ineffective. In fact, the order was flouted at will across cities, with crackers being burst through the day and well into the night, throwing both air and noise pollution norms to the wind. Neither was the ‘green cracker’ label strictly adhered to. Even in Delhi, where burning of crackers is punishable with a jail term and fine, the law was violated with impunity. Admittedly, enforcing the order is tricky, and putting the police force on such a duty is almost impossible.

The Supreme Court has, in its wisdom, attempted to bring in a clean change. While hearing a petition challenging the cracker ban in Delhi, the court told the petitioner, “Spend your money on sweets… Let people breathe clean air.” While bursting of crackers is a delicate topic, linked as it is to the biggest pan-India festival, it would be worthwhile to understand that the apex court wants people to put health before all other considerations. It is also understandable that people want to throw off the gloom of the past two pandemic years and celebrate the festival with zest, but the health benefits of a ban on harmful crackers are many. Air pollution is a silent killer, and the World Health Organisation lists it as an environmental health threat, contributing to respiratory, cardiac and pulmonary diseases, and even premature death. Data shows that across the world, 90% of the children breathe toxic air. There are other harmful effects of bursting crackers too, like burns, eye injuries and high-decibel bombs which leave both humans and animals distressed.

It would do us good to keep the health of future generations in mind, and heed the warning delivered by the Covid-19 pandemic—that our lungs need utmost care, and oxygen is crucial to life.

