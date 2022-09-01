Home Opinions Editorials

Scheduled Caste tag necessity or raffle

The unresolved debate also drags in the final aim of reservation—whether to remove social and educational backwardness or end untouchability.

Published: 01st September 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

Should the government reservations for Scheduled Castes be extended to ‘Dalits’ among Christians and Muslims? The Centre never answered this question in the last 18 years. The Supreme Court now wants it to make its stand clear in the next three weeks. This is part of the new Chief Justice’s attempt to wipe the dust off languishing cases with ‘social ramifications’. The petition filed in 2004 said it should be unconstitutional that Scheduled Castes belong only to the Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist faiths. Over the years, petitioners from ‘Dalit’ Christians and Muslims also filed intervening petitions. The case last came for hearing in 2015. It is too complex for arbitration because of compelling arguments on either side. 

The ayes argue that if Sikhs and Buddhists can enjoy reservation even though they are distinctly non-Hindu, why not the deprived castes among Muslims and Christians? Their sections already have OBC status; extend the SC status to them by the same logic. Lastly, rejection of reservation is ultra vires the right to religious freedom and, thereby, the choice to convert. The nay-sayers counter morally. Since they converted to Christianity or Islam to escape the malaise of caste in Hinduism, they lost the right to seek Scheduled Caste status and reservation, both of which reinforce caste. Why do the converts need the SC tag if their religions do not practice untouchability or caste discrimination? The unresolved debate also drags in the final aim of reservation—whether to remove social and educational backwardness or end untouchability. 

It is not black and white, as the apex court will realise when it begins hearing the case. Discrimination and untouchability dog Scheduled Castes and the deprived castes in all religions. That is the bitter reality. For want of the SC tag, they do not benefit from the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They cannot contest elections from seats reserved for SCs. The Rajinder Sachar and Ranganath Mishra commissions plead eloquently for their inclusion as SCs. Yes, politico-religious considerations have caused the delay in finalising a stand all these years. However, a fundamental aspect of the issue usually gets neglected. It is about first doing away with the denial surrounding the centuries-old social evils of untouchability and discrimination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scheduled Castes Dalits Christians Muslims Supreme Court
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp