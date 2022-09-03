Home Opinions Editorials

After Q1 numbers, govt Capex essential

Each time India releases GDP numbers, doubts and disagreements erupt just as morning follows a rooster’s crow.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

industry economic activity economy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

Each time India releases GDP numbers, doubts and disagreements erupt just as morning follows a rooster’s crow. The latest data dispatch showing a 13.5% growth rate in Q1 of FY23, too, saw the drill. The official print did sorely miss consensus estimates of about 16%, but what the latter inadvertently seem to have undercounted is the true extent of the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary pressures on output.

Next, concerns sparked on social media regarding the three-year growth, averaging at a dismal 3.3%, spilt over to comment pages and studio sofas. Still, considering the pandemic-year economic scarring, national output stood at acceptable levels. 

India is among the fastest growing global economies at a time when advanced nations like the US and EU are shrouded in recessionary fears, while China is witnessing an acute slowdown, with June quarter growth printing at a piffling 0.4%.

That said, we are yet to see broad-based growth. While services sector activity leapt to the top of the heap, manufacturing continues to have a rough trot. Household spending too may normalise once the festive season spending wanes, and exports could moderate on slower global growth. 

That’s why a government public Capex push and private Capex are needed to help make a recovery even, stronger and complete. India is in the clear as far as a recession is concerned. Still, it’s staring at several global headwinds that could drag exports and slow down private investments, forcing economists to promptly revise their GDP projections to under 7% for FY23. 

Yet, the RBI, keeping a weather eye on inflation, is unlikely to change course, and analysts expect at least another 50–60 bps rate hike by December. It means a higher interest rate regime is the new normal, and the lagged impact of higher borrowing costs on consumption and investments will kick in a quarter or two from now. The upshot is that tax collections seem promising, so the government must continue its Capex drive without leaning heavily on household and corporate spending to lift the GDP boat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp