After Q1 numbers, govt Capex essential

Each time India releases GDP numbers, doubts and disagreements erupt just as morning follows a rooster’s crow. The latest data dispatch showing a 13.5% growth rate in Q1 of FY23, too, saw the drill. The official print did sorely miss consensus estimates of about 16%, but what the latter inadvertently seem to have undercounted is the true extent of the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary pressures on output.

Next, concerns sparked on social media regarding the three-year growth, averaging at a dismal 3.3%, spilt over to comment pages and studio sofas. Still, considering the pandemic-year economic scarring, national output stood at acceptable levels.

India is among the fastest growing global economies at a time when advanced nations like the US and EU are shrouded in recessionary fears, while China is witnessing an acute slowdown, with June quarter growth printing at a piffling 0.4%.

That said, we are yet to see broad-based growth. While services sector activity leapt to the top of the heap, manufacturing continues to have a rough trot. Household spending too may normalise once the festive season spending wanes, and exports could moderate on slower global growth.

That’s why a government public Capex push and private Capex are needed to help make a recovery even, stronger and complete. India is in the clear as far as a recession is concerned. Still, it’s staring at several global headwinds that could drag exports and slow down private investments, forcing economists to promptly revise their GDP projections to under 7% for FY23.

Yet, the RBI, keeping a weather eye on inflation, is unlikely to change course, and analysts expect at least another 50–60 bps rate hike by December. It means a higher interest rate regime is the new normal, and the lagged impact of higher borrowing costs on consumption and investments will kick in a quarter or two from now. The upshot is that tax collections seem promising, so the government must continue its Capex drive without leaning heavily on household and corporate spending to lift the GDP boat.

