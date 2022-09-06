Magsaysay, a missed opportunity for Kerala, Left politics

KK Shailaja , former Kerala health minister, could have been the first resident Keralite—fifth overall—and the first woman from the state to receive the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award had not her party, the CPM, asked her to decline the honour. While the answer to the question as to why the CPM did what it did lies in the inner-party dynamics, the party leadership came out with some reasons for public consumption after this paper broke the news of Shailaja being denied a deserving recognition.

One, the party said Kerala’s handling of the Nipah and Covid crises and the strides it made in the public health sector when she was health minister could not be attributed to her alone. It was a collective effort of the state government. A government’s achievement is teamwork, but honour for individuals who led the effort can be seen as recognition for the whole system. Two, the party claimed the award has never been bestowed on a person active in politics. The CPM seems to have ignored that it’s the award foundation that decides the criteria, and the party itself has no say.

Three, it argued that it had reservations about accepting the award named after a person (former president of The Philippines, Ramon Magsaysay) known for the oppression of communists in his country. This ideological reasoning falls flat when considering that the party would not have objected if the award had been given to the state government. Moreover, the award instituted in 1957 has, over the years, acquired a stature that goes beyond the persona of Magsaysay, and the list of awardees includes personalities like Vinoba Bhave, Mother Teresa, and Jayaprakash Narayan.

CPM’s justification only lays bare its hypocrisy, failure to see beyond petty ego battles within the party, and inability to move on with the times and learn from past mistakes. It was in 1996 that the party declined the offer to make Jyoti Basu the prime minister in what was later described by the communist legend himself as a ‘historic blunder’. It has committed another blunder by not allowing Shailaja to accept global recognition.

A Magsaysay for Shailaja would have been the recognition Kerala richly deserved, its Left politics desperately needed and a booster dose for its health sector. Unfortunately, a non-political honour for an able administrator has been scuttled in the name of politics.

