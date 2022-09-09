Blaming migrants for Bengaluru flood mess baseless and inhuman  

The flooding havoc across the city, especially along the IT corridor, has given rise to a disturbing xenophobic demand, with outraged Bengalureans blaming workers from other states for the mess and demanding they leave the city. #GetLostMigrants and #LeaveBengaluru are trending on Twitter as a backlash to videos posted by ‘migrant workers’ that the city is not fit to live in and regret settling down here. Native citizens are pushing unreasonable arguments about how ‘outsiders’ have destroyed Bengaluru, are disloyal to their adopted city, and have failed to adopt the language and culture.

This ‘us versus them’ battle on social media is surely uncalled for. The influx of software and other professionals has turned Bengaluru into a congested megapolis of choking drains, crumbling infrastructure, jammed roads and high pollution levels. But they are not responsible for the state of the city today. Bengaluru is but the Holy Grail with its fabled climate, IT and knowledge parks, educational and medical facilities, open-hearted and welcoming people, and it attracts people from all states and countries. The ‘migrants’, as they are so disparagingly termed, have also contributed to the economic boom and Brand Bangalore. The cost of living has no doubt shot up, but this diverse talent pool has given the city its cosmopolitan sheen, and its original inhabitants are also reaping the benefits.

Those who yearn for the city of yore, with its abundant greenery and lakes, should realise that it’s the politicians, bureaucrats, builders and civic officials who have let the citizens down. Companies which invested in the city and set up shop created a demand for commercial and residential real estate—how this demand was met is a well-known story of avarice and corruption. It resulted in galloping, unplanned growth, destruction of lakes and land grabbing.

These professionals who have settled along the IT belt and paid taxes have lost their dream homes and belongings. While this show of affronted Kannada pride is understandable, it should not manifest in hatred towards our country folk. Instead, citizens who love the city should rise and demand action against the guilty. It is a shame for Bengaluru. Let us not shame ourselves further with this parochial attitude.

