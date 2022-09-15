Karnataka Lokayukta must show its fangs are sharp

The Karnataka Lokayukta, defanged for over six years, appears to be back on the hunt. The Karnataka High Court dissolved the Anti Corruption Bureau and ordered the restoration of the Lokayukta’s investigative powers, staff and cases. While hoping that the Lokayukta will plunge into its duties, guns blazing, one must recall that the corruption watchdog has had a chequered history. It had seen glory days during the tenure of Justice N Venkatachala in the early 2000s when the “one-man army against corrupt bureaucrats” personally led raids against officials.

The institution evoked fear, and the bureaucracy quaked at the thought of running foul of the Lokayukta. Justice Santosh Hegde’s exhaustive report on the iron ore mining scam, billed as the biggest in India with a reported loss of Rs 160.85 billion to the state, led to a crackdown on the Reddy brothers—G Karunakara Reddy, G Janardhana Reddy and G Somashekara Reddy. They were ministers in the B S Yediyurappa government. It also led to Yediyurappa’s resignation and, eventually, a bar on mining. Justice Venkatachala and Justice Hegde acquired cult status. Still, the institution touched its nadir when Justice Y Bhaskar Rao had to resign in 2015 when his son was accused of running an extortion racket from the Lokayukta office.

Since its inception in 1984, the Lokayukta has been at the mercy of political dispensation. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who led a march against the mining lords right into their lair in Ballari, powered his way into the Vidhana Soudha on the strength of Justice Hegde’s report. That proved a significant setback for the BJP. But it was also Siddaramaiah who stripped it of its investigative powers and transferred them to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Karnataka Police in 2016. Not surprisingly, the ACB proved to be a malleable team which turned a blind eye to corruption and did the bidding of its political masters, for which it came in for censure in the High Court.

The court’s decision on the Lokayukta could not have come at a more propitious time, considering the serious ‘40% commission’ charges against the government by contractors, its involvement in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, and other allegations. It holds up hope for the ordinary citizen that the Lokayukta showing spine can stem corruption, if not eradicate it.

