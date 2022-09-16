Home Opinions Editorials

After e-bike fire,quality control of batteries need of hour

However, there is an urgent need to realise the dangers of the fumes from a burning battery or an EV.

The mangled remains of e-bikes that were gutted in Monday’s fire at   Ruby Motors showroom and Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel located near the Passport Office in Secunderabad | Jwala

The blaze in an e-bike showroom in a hotel basement in Secunderabad that claimed eight lives on Monday is a chilling reminder of how the battery packs that power these bikes could turn into ticking time bombs. How the fire was caused is still a matter of investigation, but it is suspected that either a battery exploded or the batteries being charged caused a short circuit leading to the fire. Electric Vehicles (EVs), especially e-bikes, have become a craze in the country, and their production is encouraged as policy by the government. Still, it is only now that the people are coming face to face with the cons involved. 

As electric mobility appears irreversible, the manufacturers are investing heavily to handle the danger of e-batteries causing fire hazards and gaining knowledge about the right methods for swapping or charging the batteries and the batteries’ energy-holding capacities. The e-bike or e-scooter runs on a battery. It has to be charged regularly at certified battery recharge stations.

Given that the battery-operated vehicle involves new technology, it needs a lot of care to see that the processes of charging or replacing batteries are safe. Overcharging batteries, leaking batteries, or batteries in unsafe casings can lead to short circuits. Quality control of the manufacture or assembly of batteries is another issue. Understanding the reasons why fires are caused and how it should be managed are the challenges facing the R&D department of manufacturers. 

EV technology is also being adopted to cut CO2 emissions and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. In India’s case, a switchover to EV mode of transportation can prevent the emission of one giga tonne of CO2 by 2030. However, there is an urgent need to realise the dangers of the fumes from a burning battery or an EV. The fumes contain gases lethal to human beings.

In the present Indian context, the only option before the government is to bring in high-quality safety standards and insist on the use of quality batteries that are less fire-prone like those that use Lithium Iron Phosphate cathodes. The concern over the possibility of e-bike fires has made the government announce new measures from October 1 for introducing effective battery management systems to look after battery safety. Only strict adherence to these systems can avoid future accidents.

