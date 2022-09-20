Home Opinions Editorials

IOA must rise above personal ambitions to safeguard sport

The interests of sports and athletes should be paramount and non-negotiable. If the IOC bans IOA, athletes will suffer as their participation will be in danger.

Published: 20th September 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association acting president Anil Khanna (File Photo | PTI)

All eyes will be on the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne two days before the National Games in Gujarat. An Indian Olympic Association delegation is meeting the committee officials on September 27 to find a way out of the administrative mess it has got itself into. For the record, the IOC has issued a final warning that if IOA doesn’t hold its election under its existing constitution and per the Olympic Charter before the next IOC Executive Board (EB) meeting in December, it will face suspension. The IOC took this decision during its EB meeting on September 8 and sent a strongly-worded letter, something the IOA cannot ignore. However, members are still fighting among themselves instead of finding a solution. 

The IOA is torn between two factions. One is led by its secretary general Rajeev Mehta and the other by Adille Sumariwalla after former president Narinder Batra was forced to leave. To complicate matters, the IOC has refused to acknowledge the Mehta faction’s Anil Khanna as the acting president. 

Still, he continues in office, saying the Delhi High Court had asked him to. The IOA has not held its executive committee meeting as demanded by a majority of its members. The Mehta faction says the EC ceased to exist after its tenure ended on December 14 last year, while the IOC has insisted that the EC is still in place. Resolving issues amidst contrasting views is not easy. Even now, there is an exchange of letters without consensus between the two parties.

There is another issue that is waiting to flare up. If the election process starts, who would draw up the electoral college? Both factions had a bitter fight last year over it, and the matter eventually landed in court. It’s close to 10 months now since the IOA election matter was dragged to the Delhi High Court, yet there seems to be no amicable solution as directed by the IOC.

Instead, it has now reached the Supreme Court. The members seem more interested in holding on to their posts than considering sports’ overall development. The interests of sports and athletes should be paramount and non-negotiable. If the IOC bans IOA, athletes will suffer as their participation will be in danger. They will not be able to compete under the national flag. All IOA members must rise above their ambitions and interests and think beyond crony politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOC IOA National Games
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp