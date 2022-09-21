WFH outlives utility, search for new work models complex

Post-pandemic, the concept of work-from-home (WFH), or remote working, is dying a natural death. Under pressure, corporate houses, especially IT giants, are now attempting to return to the traditional work-from-office (WFO) model. What was believed to be a godsent during the pandemic era, marred by quarantines, lockdowns, and self-imposed isolation, has now become a millstone around their neck, with

Gen Y staff refusing to revert to office. Initially, WFH made perfect business sense for companies. They counted savings in lease rents, electricity and water charges, cost of transportation, security and running canteen, among others. It gave them a clear advantage to hire talent from across the country and abroad and let them work from their preferred locations.

The joy was, however, short-lived as a sense of ennui and lethargy swept across the home workplaces. Productivity, which initially showed a spurt, plummeted. Away from the managers’ direct supervision, many employees slacked, and some turned to moonlighting.

A transition back to the old normal wasn’t easy. Many companies now face defiance from the staff. The employees of one of the Indian giants, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have reportedly refused to return to the office and put a spoke in the company’s plans to end the WFH arrangement. The company last year announced a new model called 25/25, which will require only a quarter of its employees in the office to be implemented by 2025. It apparently wants everyone in office before it begins its transition to the new model in a phased manner. But the defiant Gen Y staff have questioned the rationalisation of the HR policy.

So, what is the best way to attract and retain talent? In reality, embracing the WFH model was a pandemic-induced short-term requirement for most companies. A hybrid model of WFH and WFO, or work-from-anywhere with a fixed time in the office, are some of the new employment models that are being deliberated. Each company may have to consider their requirements and comforts before embracing a new concept. Taking care of the Gen Y staff, whose demands are far superior to that of older employees, and bringing in a suitable work-life balance for them will remain a Herculean task for companies.

Post-pandemic, the concept of work-from-home (WFH), or remote working, is dying a natural death. Under pressure, corporate houses, especially IT giants, are now attempting to return to the traditional work-from-office (WFO) model. What was believed to be a godsent during the pandemic era, marred by quarantines, lockdowns, and self-imposed isolation, has now become a millstone around their neck, with Gen Y staff refusing to revert to office. Initially, WFH made perfect business sense for companies. They counted savings in lease rents, electricity and water charges, cost of transportation, security and running canteen, among others. It gave them a clear advantage to hire talent from across the country and abroad and let them work from their preferred locations. The joy was, however, short-lived as a sense of ennui and lethargy swept across the home workplaces. Productivity, which initially showed a spurt, plummeted. Away from the managers’ direct supervision, many employees slacked, and some turned to moonlighting. A transition back to the old normal wasn’t easy. Many companies now face defiance from the staff. The employees of one of the Indian giants, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have reportedly refused to return to the office and put a spoke in the company’s plans to end the WFH arrangement. The company last year announced a new model called 25/25, which will require only a quarter of its employees in the office to be implemented by 2025. It apparently wants everyone in office before it begins its transition to the new model in a phased manner. But the defiant Gen Y staff have questioned the rationalisation of the HR policy. So, what is the best way to attract and retain talent? In reality, embracing the WFH model was a pandemic-induced short-term requirement for most companies. A hybrid model of WFH and WFO, or work-from-anywhere with a fixed time in the office, are some of the new employment models that are being deliberated. Each company may have to consider their requirements and comforts before embracing a new concept. Taking care of the Gen Y staff, whose demands are far superior to that of older employees, and bringing in a suitable work-life balance for them will remain a Herculean task for companies.