Ban can cripple PFI, but cannot efface its ideology

The ban will render them defunct, but the ideology they propagated will remain dormant and it may take a different form when the situation is conducive.

The pace and precision with which the Central government accomplished neutralising the Popular Front of India (PFI) are commendable. Barring the violence during the hartal in Kerala, the reaction to the nationwide raids and the ban was largely peaceful. PFI leadership has announced the disbandment of the outfit but has vowed to fight the ban legally. There is no doubt that the ban will seriously cripple the forces behind the PFI and compel them to remain silent for some time. However, it would be unrealistic to expect administrative action alone can fetch the desired results.

Violence was deeply entrenched in the ideology of the PFI right from the inception of its earlier avatar—the National Development Front (NDF). Misquoting from religious scriptures, PFI leadership had declared that the holy book sanctioned armed resistance. Drawing inspiration from organisations like Hamas and Hezbollah, PFI fancied itself as the self-proclaimed defender of Muslims in India. Such posturing had attracted many youths looking for an adventurous alternative. PFI’s military-style parades during its unity marches and the rabble-rousing speeches by its leaders created the impression that it was an invincible force that could take on the Sangh Parivar physically and ideologically. PFI not only unleashed violence against its enemies but even put forward Islamic justification for them—liberally using quotes from the Quran and Hadees in speeches and writings.

PFI’s feeder organisations, such as the All India Imams Council, Campus Front of India, and Women’s Front of India, helped the outfit spread its ideology. The ban will render them defunct, but the ideology they propagated will remain dormant and it may take a different form when the situation is conducive. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), PFI’s political arm, is yet to be banned, and it could continue to be a platform for PFI members. But a political party cannot maintain a religion-based organisation’s ideological rigour, discipline, and commitment. So, the PFI may look for other ways to regroup.

Along with stringent action against those who perpetrate and advocate violence, all sections of society must be convinced there are established means to address their grievances. Extremism is a violent, undemocratic, and dangerously desperate attempt to address any injustice, real or imagined. The best way to de-radicalise would be to keep the channels of democracy open and transparent.

