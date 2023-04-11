Wrestling fraternity must put house in order

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) controversy is refusing to die. It’s almost been three months since top wrestlers of the country, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik, world championships medallists Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik had levelled allegations against WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Yet despite forming two committees, one by the sports ministry (oversight committee) and one by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), no plausible outcome has been reached as yet. Instead, there have been allegations by a few wrestlers of mishandling the issue by the oversight committee (OC).

It must be noted that the OC, which had taken over the day-to-day functioning of the WFI, had multiple hearings with aggrieved wrestlers and various other federation officials. After several delays, it submitted the report last week. However, a few top wrestlers, including Bajrang, had claimed bias and manipulation of the report. It is time the report is made public. Whatever the outcome, the sport has already been affected. All the stakeholders of the sport should find a solution as early as possible for the greater good of the athletes. If not, they will continue to suffer, irrespective of who is to be blamed.

Wrestling is one sport that has fetched multiple medals since 2008. This season, however, the results have not been too flattering. A couple of ranking tournaments went by without the participation of top wrestlers; court cases marred the selection process, and training was affected too. The women’s national camp was not held for almost two months, and when it was held, there was thin attendance. What seems more disturbing is that stars like Barjrang, Sakshi and Vinesh, who carry the country’s expectations at the Asian Games in September and October this year and the Olympics next, have not been participating in international competitions of late. They have skipped the selection trials for the ongoing Asian Championships.

The next-generation players might have got a chance, but it will take time for them to excel. The mess, if it doesn’t get over, will affect the functioning of the WFI too. Regarding Singh, his tenure is already over, and he is not eligible to contest WFI elections. With Asian Games a few months away, and considering entries (early list) need to be sent in a couple of months, it is logical that all stakeholders find an amicable solution soon.

