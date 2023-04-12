Home Opinions Editorials

Rural crisis plan on agenda with chances of deficient rains

In the long term, this can also be a reminder to boost alternative irrigation measures like water harvesting and tapping river systems.

Published: 12th April 2023 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

A flock of goats graze on drought-affected samba paddy fields in the Mimisal Firka of Pudukkottai. (Photo | M Muthu Kannan, EPS)

A flock of goats graze on drought-affected samba paddy fields in the Mimisal Firka of Pudukkottai. (Photo | M Muthu Kannan, EPS)

The first monsoon forecasts have begun, and there is cause for worry. Private forecaster Skymet Weather predicted ‘below normal’ rainfall of around 94% of the average because of the strengthening El Nino phenomenon. The official meteorological department (IMD) concurs there will be an ‘El Nino effect’ but says rains will be ‘normal-to-below-normal’. The ‘El Nino’ effect means the warming of the ocean waters in the Pacific equatorial belt is likely to weaken easterly winds that carry monsoon vapour across the Indian peninsula. Skymet has hedged its bets by giving a 40% weightage to ‘below-normal’ rainfall but has also said chances that it will be ‘normal’ are just 25%. ‘High temperatures’ are expected through May and June. More ominously, the deficiency is expected to increase with the advance of the monsoon, and the food bowl of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh is likely to get less-than-normal rains during the second half of the season.

Global warming is becoming endemic; India is also seeing weather changes in the form of unseasonal rains and blistering off-season heat that destroys crops. Nearly half our population is directly dependent on agriculture, and the monsoons provide about 70% of the annual rainfall, while monsoon rains irrigate 60% of farmlands.

Normal rainfall spurs food grain production for the broader economy, translating into a vast purchasing power for the rural population. This spurs the buying and production of consumer goods, keeping the wheels of industry and employment turning. While numerous weather predictions change or are proven wrong, a possible deficient monsoon is a serious worry. Weather forecasting is getting more detailed, and a crisis management plan identifying the districts and villages likely to be affected by drought needs to be put into motion. These should include contingency plans for providing alternative irrigation and post-monsoon food support to drought-prone areas. Bolstering the rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) in areas that may suffer deficient rains must be on the agenda too. More than 15 crore rural workers are registered under the scheme, and the guaranteed minimum of 100 days of employment has proved to be a lifeline for those on the verge of poverty. In the long term, this can also be a reminder to boost alternative irrigation measures like water harvesting and tapping river systems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon IMD El Nino
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp