Odisha must firm up its act to avert communal violence in future

Three days after violence and arson broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the western Odisha city of Sambalpur, the state administration finally appears to be on top of the situation. Curfew remains in force; internet services across the district remain suspended and scores have been rounded up for their involvement. A senior police team led by the DGP is camping to double down on efforts to restore normalcy. A senior IAS officer has also been deputed. However, what happened in Sambalpur should not have occurred in the first place.

Happening just days after the Union Home Ministry flagged concerns, urging states to be vigilant and ready, the strife during the celebrations was unacceptable. It is baffling that the district administration even allowed a second procession two days after the first episode of violence, which eventually blew up in

their face and ended in more disturbances. In the past, the state had handled provocative elements with iron hands during similar occasions, but this time, the failure has underscored the police’s ineptitude. Its intelligence came up short, while the response has been anything but satisfactory. The blame must squarely go to Odisha Police’s top brass, which has been found wanting on more than one occasion in the recent past.

Its staid reaction in the aftermath of health minister Naba Kishore Das’ murder in broad daylight in January had left the government red-faced. Their first response to violence in Sambalpur barely inspired confidence. That it took the police top brass three days to show alacrity and rush to the trouble-torn city says all. Odisha must not go the Bihar or West Bengal way. Every such act that brings disharmony among communities must be nipped in the bud. In the recent session of the state Assembly, when the opposition called the state lawless, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an impassioned retort, saying it was an affront to the peace-loving people. It has remained one of the few states where inflammatory actions have never been harboured.

That image built by sheer administrative perseverance and the CM’s aversion to such elements must not be tarnished. With the all-important 2024 elections on their way, more challenges will present themselves. It is about time the government took a fresh look at weak links in Odisha Police and initiated corrective actions.

