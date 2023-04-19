Andhra heats up as YSRC, TDP test their reach

Looking at the rising political heat in Andhra Pradesh, one might mistakenly think that the state is headed for elections. The opposition TDP has already given a clarion call to its cadre to be ready for the battle of the ballot any time while the ruling YSRC has embarked on what is touted to be the largest public outreach exercise in the country—to not only galvanise its members but also interact with each and every household in the state. Assembly elections are due next year, but there is clearly a sense of urgency on both sides.

What seems to have compelled them to go head to head on the ground are recent political developments such as the TDP victory in the graduate MLC elections and the ruling party’s increasing troubles. The latter had had to deal with a few dissidents and unnecessarily overplayed its hand, losing a few MLC polls that it shouldn’t have gotten into in the first place. In hindsight, it was a strategic mistake. On top of it, the CBI probe into YSR’s brother Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case is casting a shadow on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. It is up to the court to decide the case, but its political implications cannot be brushed aside. Though Chief Minister Jagan is in no way connected to it, the opposition has accused him of having a direct hand behind the death of the former MP and is taking forward its narrative of ‘demonic rule’ to the people. In short, the TDP smells blood and is going for the kill. The YSRC’s latest programme, Jagannanne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagan is our future), reached 78 lakh households in the last 11 days.The objective is to check directly with voters if welfare schemes are reaching their doorstep.

There is a critical difference between the approaches of both parties. The YSRC is focused on its welfare agenda. The TDP, on the other hand, is bombarding the ruling party with its artillery of allegations and underscoring the lack of tangible development. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is on whirlwind tours these days, even as his son continues his padayatra. Watching from the sidelines is the BJP, a fringe party with undue influence on all the others, thanks to its government at the Centre. Its strategy is to weaken the YSRC and TDP and it may finally decide the outcome of the 2024 polls.

