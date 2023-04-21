AI system must ring in traffic sense in Kerala

Kerala now has an AI-powered traffic monitoring system. With the help of 726 cameras installed across the state, the motor vehicles department intends to enforce road discipline and punish traffic offenders. Initially, the system that went live on Thursday will look for offences like helmetless riding, triple riding, driving without seatbelts, speeding, illegal parking, signal jumping, and use of mobile phones while driving. Given how Kerala’s roads are among the most congested in the country and traffic violations have become the norm, the new system would be helpful if employed properly and fairly.

However, there’s an apprehension that it would become another tool in the hands of the authorities to collect fines. This fear is not without reason. Kerala’s traffic woes could be blamed mainly on its inadequate road infrastructure—for decades, there has been no significant improvement in the road network. For example, there is no single stretch of road on which a vehicle can touch the maximum legal highway speed of 100 kmph. The widening of the NH-66, hurriedly being undertaken now, is a project that has been pending for nearly two decades.

The new system is being introduced without making infrastructural and other improvements needed to encourage motorists to follow the rules and ensure discipline. Roads are poorly designed, signages and markings aren’t in place on most stretches, and the traffic control systems in cities and towns are neither scientific nor efficient. Their functioning often depends on the whims and fancies of the officers in charge. Besides, the AI system comes with many flaws. For example, it would lead to the compounding of fines for multiple detections of the same violation. And it would not allow even a couple with a child to travel on a two-wheeler without being fined for overloading.

While the new system can enforce traffic rules without having to stop vehicles and help improve compliance and reduce accidents, its implementation must be accompanied by significant improvements in roads, allied infrastructure and facilities. And the authorities must pay special attention to speeding and rash driving, especially by buses, private and state-owned KSRTC, and goods vehicles. In a state where on average, about 15 people die in accidents every day, and congested roads have turned travel into a hassle, a better traffic management system is necessary, but the focus should be on enforcement rather than fine collection and meeting targets.

