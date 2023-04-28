Home Opinions Editorials

Women in Karnataka fray: Cursory presence

Though the BJP has been in power for nine years and has the brute majority in the Lok Sabha, the Bill is yet to see the light of day.

Published: 28th April 2023 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

election, polls, bypoll

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

Of 224 seats, eight women MLAs (one nominated, now scrapped) in the 15th Karnataka Assembly. Of 2,613 candidates in the Karnataka election fray, 185 are women (219 in 2018). Of 389 candidates contesting from Bengaluru’s 28 constituencies, 38 are women. The numbers tell a story—that the political system remains patriarchal, the bias against women remains strong, and all the major parties are guilty of it. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 12 women candidates (5.3%), Congress 11 (4.9%), Janata Dal-Secular 13 (6.2%) and Aam Aadmi Party 13 (6%). The remaining 136 candidates are independents or belong to little-known parties in a state where 49% of the voters are women. The choice of candidates, too, falls into the family/dynasty pattern. Most of those nominated are wives, daughters and sisters or have links with political families. Bengaluru has failed on this front, with Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Congress veteran and MLA R Ramalinga Reddy, being the sole woman MLA in IT City.

Women may be blazing trails and breaking glass ceilings in every sphere, but strangely, there are few career politicians. What ails our political system? Are women wary of the rough-and-tumble of politics, or are potential women leaders pushed to the sidelines? Or does every woman politician need a godfather? With politics in India becoming increasingly hardline and feeding off hatred and bigotry, most women may be ill-at-ease, though a few do toe the line.

While parties profess to recognise gender equality and give women their due, it is evident that it is mere lip service by the brotherhood of male politicians. This anomaly could have been set right had the Women’s Reservation Bill been enacted and implemented. The Bill, to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women, remains in limbo 27 years after the Deve Gowda government introduced it in 1996 and 13 years after the Rajya Sabha passed it. While the Bill requires a Constitutional amendment, it also requires considerable political will. There is a reluctance to groom new leaders and break the male domination of the system. Though the BJP has been in power for nine years and has the brute majority in the Lok Sabha, the Bill is yet to see the light of day. Until such time, India cannot claim to be truly democratic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka polls BJP Congress
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp