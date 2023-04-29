Corruption charges can dent Pinarayi’s image

The growing list of corruption allegations should be a matter of concern for the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the CPM-led LDF in Kerala. The latest is the accusation of irregularities in implementing the AI-powered traffic monitoring system. This project was supposed to be a feather in the cap of the ruling front. Opposition parties have alleged corruption and violations in awarding contracts to procure and install equipment. There can’t be smoke without fire, and the suspicions are not without basis. While the state PSU Keltron was tasked with implementing the Rs 232-crore project, it awarded the contract to a Bengaluru-based company that, apparently, lacked the required expertise. The company gave sub-contracts to Kerala-based firms with alleged links to the CPM-run Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society. These sub-contracts and deals said to have escalated the cost by three times.

No doubt, the matter requires a thorough investigation. But significantly, it is another blow to the government’s sagging image. While this is the first serious charge during Pinarayi Vijayan’s second consecutive term, a series of allegations punctuated his first term. In the sensational gold smuggling scam, his former principal secretary M Sivasankar has been named an accused, and his additional private secretary C M Raveendran is under the scanner. In the Life Mission housing project kickback case, the allegation is serious—a violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. While Sivasankar was arrested, Raveendran was questioned. Before that, a surprise deal to allow American firm Sprinklr to collect health data of Keralites under Covid quarantine turned controversial, and gold scam accused Swapna Suresh later named the CM’s daughter Veena Vijayan as the mastermind. The government is also facing allegations of misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

All charges are serious, and the fact is, the government hasn’t been able to shake off any. At this rate, Pinarayi Vijayan, who likes to project a pro-development image and is striving to build a lasting legacy, could end up with the dubious distinction of having headed the most tainted regime in Kerala’s political history. He has three years to fix that, and the work must start now. First, come clean on the traffic project. Next, keep a close watch on the activities, dealings, and decisions of ministers and officials. Follow transparent and fair processes for striking deals and implementing public projects. To restore image, he must ensure that his hands are indeed clean.

