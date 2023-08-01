Curb exam leaks, don’t play with the futures of youth

When the police quietly probed what it suspected to be a question paper leak for a government recruitment examination in Odisha’s Balasore district, it dug out a racket whose footprints of crime were scattered across at least three states.

In the past, papers for various recruitment tests were successfully stolen and circulated in Delhi, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The Delhi incident involved the leak of an examination paper for recruitment into the Central Police Organisation. There is a strong suspicion that the gang, with members drawn from four different states, may have been behind similar acts in West Bengal too.

Starting out as a coaching centre owner in Patna, the ringmaster of the racket hopped government jobs even as he continued to compromise recruitment tests across the country. While the Balasore police’s praiseworthy investigation has stopped the serial offender in his tracks, the incident also points to a more disturbing trend—question paper leaks have now turned into a pan-India organised crime.

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time. Last year, Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigated a similar leak and found that people from various states were involved in the crime. The revelations in the Odisha case have exposed the gaping loopholes in the system. These organised rackets comprise players from across the education sector: people involved in formulating question papers, coaching centres, consultants and printing presses.

The monster of question paper leaks assumed such menacing proportions that Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat put in place stringent laws to tackle it. The alarming frequency of leaks in the last two states turned it into an election issue. The Ashok Gehlot government was forced to bring an amendment to raise the punishment under its public examination law.

In a country where unemployment remains a constant worry, leaking systems can leave the vast young population of job aspirants disillusioned due to frequent exam cancellations. It also adds to the delay in recruitment and hurts the efficiency of administrative agencies, which are already running low on human resources.

While states have and can come up with laws to curb the problem, the menace necessitates the existence of a common mechanism and bigger debates at the national level. The Union government must take the lead to find a solution, for, such leaks wreak havoc on the careers and lives of millions across the country.

When the police quietly probed what it suspected to be a question paper leak for a government recruitment examination in Odisha’s Balasore district, it dug out a racket whose footprints of crime were scattered across at least three states. In the past, papers for various recruitment tests were successfully stolen and circulated in Delhi, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The Delhi incident involved the leak of an examination paper for recruitment into the Central Police Organisation. There is a strong suspicion that the gang, with members drawn from four different states, may have been behind similar acts in West Bengal too. Starting out as a coaching centre owner in Patna, the ringmaster of the racket hopped government jobs even as he continued to compromise recruitment tests across the country. While the Balasore police’s praiseworthy investigation has stopped the serial offender in his tracks, the incident also points to a more disturbing trend—question paper leaks have now turned into a pan-India organised crime.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The writing has been on the wall for quite some time. Last year, Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigated a similar leak and found that people from various states were involved in the crime. The revelations in the Odisha case have exposed the gaping loopholes in the system. These organised rackets comprise players from across the education sector: people involved in formulating question papers, coaching centres, consultants and printing presses. The monster of question paper leaks assumed such menacing proportions that Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat put in place stringent laws to tackle it. The alarming frequency of leaks in the last two states turned it into an election issue. The Ashok Gehlot government was forced to bring an amendment to raise the punishment under its public examination law. In a country where unemployment remains a constant worry, leaking systems can leave the vast young population of job aspirants disillusioned due to frequent exam cancellations. It also adds to the delay in recruitment and hurts the efficiency of administrative agencies, which are already running low on human resources. While states have and can come up with laws to curb the problem, the menace necessitates the existence of a common mechanism and bigger debates at the national level. The Union government must take the lead to find a solution, for, such leaks wreak havoc on the careers and lives of millions across the country.