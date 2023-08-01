Home Opinions Editorials

World Cup schedule mess reflects poorly on BCCI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah met host state associations on July 27 and said that the dates will likely change, but not the venues.

Published: 01st August 2023

Just about two months left for the ODI Cricket World Cup in India, and many things are still uncertain, including the schedule and tickets—the most integral parts of the tournament. To begin with, announcing the schedule took some time for reasons best known to the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

Eventually, it announced the itinerary on June 27 after a long delay. Then, when preparations were underway, the BCCI said there was ambiguity over three to four matches. The reason, at least for the most sought-after match of the tournament—India versus Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad—was that it would coincide with the first day of Navaratri.

What seems baffling is that the BCCI failed to realise that Navaratri would begin on October 15 until after the schedule was announced. Since it’s an important festival in Gujarat, hosting the match might not be easy due to security reasons.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah met host state associations on July 27 and said that the dates will likely change, but not the venues. He also said three nations were uncomfortable with certain dates, so the matter needed addressing. From the fans’ perspective, this cannot get more frustrating. Multiple reports said fans had started booking hospital beds in Ahmedabad because hotel room prices were hitting the roof.

Additionally, the ticket sales for none of the matches are open, and the selling dates still need to be finalised. The delay will further dent BCCI’s image because watching games in India is already not a pleasant experience, given the long queues for acquiring physical tickets.

What could lead to more delay in deciding the schedule is the visit of a security team from Pakistan. Its Cricket Board has said their government’s security team will visit the venues; the cricket team will only travel after the security team’s green signal. They are yet to send the team, and if they object to certain venues or dates, the schedule might be tinkered with again.

Whatever the reason is for the delay in finalising the schedule (of certain matches), the BCCI is under intense scrutiny. It reflects poorly on the administrative acumen. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC), under whose aegis the World Cup is being held, must be held responsible for not addressing issues early. In the end, the game will suffer.

