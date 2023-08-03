Winning polls cannot be at the cost of country’s peace

Communal and ethnic strife in various pockets of India, which is as socially, linguistically, racially and communally diverse as it can get—that too with the 2024 general elections drawing closer—offer a forecast on the nature of things to come over the next few months. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are expected to be the most extensive, not only in terms of the number of people voting but also in terms of the intensity of the contest.

Twenty-six opposition parties, including the Congress, have come together to form an alliance called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), with the singular aim of dislodging the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term. The stakes are high, as is the desperation—probably, even higher than when the Jayaprakash Narayan-led Janata Party dislodged the Indira Gandhi government in the 1977 general elections after she lifted the infamous Emergency.

In this political tinderbox, the ethnic and communal violence being witnessed in Manipur and Haryana may, unfortunately, play a large part in shaping narratives to put the opponent down. Ethnic and communal strife do not merely occur; they result from design and intent to exploit the trigger points. But this is where the problem lies. As the polls near, there remains a threat of various sensitive regions reaching flashpoints, for which the political circles cannot be absolved of directly or indirectly influencing them. On the scale of what is happening in Manipur, strife in any form is a blemish on the ruling disposition. And there is always scope for political pushback in equal measure or more.

This is an inherent weakness of a multicultural, diverse and pluralistic democracy like India. Strife and controversies are loved for political reasons. They provide a spanking target and the scope to build narratives, irrespective of which political party is at the helm. But the public, and more importantly, political leaders of all hues, need to realise that there are more meaningful ways of building narratives than fanning violence arising from communal, linguistic and casteist trigger points. These do more harm than good for the states or regions where they take place as well as the country at large. Politicians must realise that winning polls cannot be at the cost of peace in the country.

