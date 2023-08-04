Do not let tourism suffer, rebuild road and rail connectivity

For many years, tourism in India has remained an uncut diamond. The forex spinner is caught in a web of woes and has failed to reach its full potential. While natural disasters routinely kept the sector on tenterhooks, Covid left it comatose for three years. As the industry strives to swing back to life, the monsoon fury has wreaked havoc in several states.

After the foreign tourist inflow dropped to almost zero during the pandemic, efforts are on to rebuild the sector block by block. As per the Bureau of Immigration, India received 6.2 million foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in 2022 and earned Rs 1.35 lakh crore in foreign exchange earnings. Of course, it is a long way to catch up with the pre-pandemic era, when the country reported a peak of 11 million foreign tourists in 2019.

The tourism ministry has repeatedly affirmed that India would return to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2024. Tourism will contribute nearly $50 billion to India’s GDP and $30 billion in foreign exchange earnings, thanks to a projected inflow of 15 million foreign tourists by 2024.

At present, the tourism sector contributes 5% to India’s GDP. The ministry has estimated that the sector can produce 137 million jobs, contribute $56 billion in forex, and expect 25 million foreign arrivals by 2030.

In 2023, too, the ‘Incredible India’ campaigns have worked wonders for our sun-kissed beaches, snow-capped mountains, and, of course, a string of pilgrimage destinations. Recent initiatives have been the icing on the cake. A liberalised facility of e-visas for nationals of 166 countries as well as for five sub-categories—tourism, business, medical tourism, medical attendant and conference—has been a blessing for many. Reducing the visa fee, lowering GST on hotel rooms, and opening new mountain peaks for trekking have all contributed significantly.

At this crucial juncture, the government should not let natural calamities take a toll on tourism. The state administrations should quickly re-establish road and rail connectivity on a priority basis wherever it has been washed off or disrupted due to recent cloudbursts and landslides.

The sector is awaiting the National Tourism Policy which will establish tax breaks and grant industry status for hospitality projects. The government should also ensure that more star hotels and tourist-friendly facilities are built around holiday destinations and metropolitan cities. A comprehensive policy can surely push up tourism’s share in India’s GDP.

