Poll-bound Telangana enters sop season

Christmas has come early for Telangana, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao trying to play the role of Santa to perfection. He appears to be in a hurry to dole out boons for different sections and keep his pending poll promises dating back to 2018. Naturally, the state is due to go to elections in a few months. The moot question is whether the sop spree will help him reap dividends.

Take a cursory glance at his announcements—the merger of the State Road Transport Corporation with the government, clearance of the Rs 19,000-crore crop loan waiver, Rs 1 lakh financial aid to backward classes and minorities, Rs 3 lakh assistance for construction of houses under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 17,700 crore for the second phase of the Dalit Bandhu scheme under which Rs 10 lakh will be given to each beneficiary, expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, and regularisation of services of village revenue assistants, among others. The crop loan waiver was first announced in 2018, but KCR had kept it pending for various reasons, including the economic slowdown due to Covid. The surprising part is the merger of the RTC which means the absorption of around 43,000 employees into the government. KCR was, at one point in time, dead against the demand.

The idea seems to be to create a feel-good factor with the promise of more to come in the hope of retaining power for the third consecutive term. It is straight from the typical Indian political playbook. All parties, without exception, have done it, some successfully and others not. We will not venture into the debate over whether this so-called freebie culture is advisable. An economist would see it as the nightmare of socialism, of running out of other people’s money at some point, while the politician prefers to couch it in terms of welfare economics. In reality, it is a political compulsion. In Telangana’s case, Congress is already upping the ante with a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers.

What is troubling, though, is the cynical attitude of announcing sops at the last minute. It is clearly based on the belief that they would sway the voters. It is up to the voters to decide if it is an insult to their intelligence or in their best interests. Their vote shows the maturity of our democracy.

