Gambling by any name deserves to be taxed at the highest 28%

Various gaming associations have been crying hoarse that the high GST levy will ‘sound the death knell of the nascent online gaming companies’ and endanger thousands of jobs.

Published: 09th August 2023 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

The GST Council has rightly decided to stick to its guns and will levy the highest slab of 28% tax on online gaming.

The Council’s decision a few days ago reiterates its July 11 stand, which brings online gaming on par with betting, gambling and lottery regarding Goods and Services Tax (GST). The review meeting of August 2 has also come out with a slew of much-needed clarifications. For instance, the tax will not be repetitive and will be levied only on the entry amount and not on the reinvested winnings. However, the levy will be on the full face value and not the less onerous method demanded by the companies based on gross gaming revenue (GGR).

The finance minister has promised a review after six months. This is to assuage the concerns of some states like Goa and Sikkim, for whom gaming is a big source of revenue. However, hopefully, the GST Council will stick to its basic stance. The Council has also cleared the air that another class of online games in the nature of entertainment and do not offer any monetary prizes will not attract the 28% levy and will continue to be taxed at 18%.

Various gaming associations have been crying hoarse that the high GST levy will ‘sound the death knell of the nascent online gaming companies’ and endanger thousands of jobs. One association has even said the tax is a setback to India’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025! Again, some confusion has been sown by drawing a line between games of chance and games of skill. Many of these protests are so much hot air, as gambling is an addictive sport driven by the urge to make quick money and therefore deserves no concessions. How is online betting on cricket via Dream11 or any other platform any different from betting in a casino? In fact, the scale of online betting can far surpass any physical model.

Those betting on horses or casino games give in to their cravings irrespective of the tax imposed. Companies operating online games, too, will pass on the additional taxes to those seeking the thrill of winnings. Online gaming has grown at 20% annually and is slated to be a Rs 50,000 crore industry by 2025. It’ll probably stay on course, tax or no tax.

