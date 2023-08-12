Leaders’ restraint can prevent cadre clashes in Andhra Pradesh

Clashes between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP have been occurring frequently in Andhra Pradesh, making one wonder whether the state is sitting on a powder keg.

The latest confrontation between the two sides in Chittoor district led to violence in which 50 police personnel sustained injuries, with a constable losing his eye. What emerged from this episode is that the police were least prepared for such a turn, and on available evidence, it appears that the TDP cadre went berserk in Punganur, pelting stones and whatnot at the cops.

The trouble began in Angallu village, where TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu went ostensibly to inspect the progress of irrigation projects. Obviously, some YSRCP workers sought to question his visit by staging a protest, but what transpired later shows the kind of politics at play in AP.

The former CM, usually in control of himself, went off the rails using language that didn’t behoove his stature. Hours later, his convoy, as per the police, took a diversion from the permitted route. This was when the TDP cadre caught the police off-guard. The police have since slapped an attempt to murder case on Naidu and several of his colleagues for instigating the mob. In a new twist, Naidu claims local YSRCP activists attacked him as part of a conspiracy and is demanding a CBI probe. It is up to the probe agencies to bring the truth to light as the TDP accuses the ruling party’s workers of pelting stones at Naidu’s congregation. The latter alleges the Yellow party deliberately creates a law and order problem.

But we see from the sequence of events that the opposition—TDP and BJP’s ally Jana Sena—has made it a point to use extremely provocative language in public meetings and roadshows, inviting the same from the YSRCP. One can only infer that the intent could be to energize the cadre and instill confidence in them while displaying to the other side that they are a force to be reckoned with.

We have pointed out in these columns earlier that this strategy if it is one, doesn’t augur well for anyone. Workers follow their leaders and resort to street violence. Leaders of all parties must exercise restraint. One can understand Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s ‘filmi’ dialogues, but Chandrababu Naidu should not stoop low.

Clashes between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP have been occurring frequently in Andhra Pradesh, making one wonder whether the state is sitting on a powder keg. The latest confrontation between the two sides in Chittoor district led to violence in which 50 police personnel sustained injuries, with a constable losing his eye. What emerged from this episode is that the police were least prepared for such a turn, and on available evidence, it appears that the TDP cadre went berserk in Punganur, pelting stones and whatnot at the cops. The trouble began in Angallu village, where TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu went ostensibly to inspect the progress of irrigation projects. Obviously, some YSRCP workers sought to question his visit by staging a protest, but what transpired later shows the kind of politics at play in AP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The former CM, usually in control of himself, went off the rails using language that didn’t behoove his stature. Hours later, his convoy, as per the police, took a diversion from the permitted route. This was when the TDP cadre caught the police off-guard. The police have since slapped an attempt to murder case on Naidu and several of his colleagues for instigating the mob. In a new twist, Naidu claims local YSRCP activists attacked him as part of a conspiracy and is demanding a CBI probe. It is up to the probe agencies to bring the truth to light as the TDP accuses the ruling party’s workers of pelting stones at Naidu’s congregation. The latter alleges the Yellow party deliberately creates a law and order problem. But we see from the sequence of events that the opposition—TDP and BJP’s ally Jana Sena—has made it a point to use extremely provocative language in public meetings and roadshows, inviting the same from the YSRCP. One can only infer that the intent could be to energize the cadre and instill confidence in them while displaying to the other side that they are a force to be reckoned with. We have pointed out in these columns earlier that this strategy if it is one, doesn’t augur well for anyone. Workers follow their leaders and resort to street violence. Leaders of all parties must exercise restraint. One can understand Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s ‘filmi’ dialogues, but Chandrababu Naidu should not stoop low.