KCR refuses to bite anti-incumbency bait, retains sitting MLAs

Election fever has truly gripped Telangana, which will go to polls most likely this December. And, as is his wont, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and CM K Chandrashekar Rao blew the war bugle by releasing the list of his party’s candidates for 115 out of the 119 Assembly constituencies at one go. Contrary to speculation, he dropped just seven of the sitting legislators knowing full well that several of them are facing anti-incumbency. He himself, for the first time, will be contesting from two constituencies—Gajwel, which he currently represents, and Kamareddy. It is typical of KCR, who loves the surprise element to take his opponents and allies off guard. The Left parties, which dreamed of a good bargain, were left to their own devices.

Nonetheless, his move raises a couple of pertinent questions. Why has he retained almost all the incumbent MLAs? Logically speaking, had he axed many of them, like what the BJP did in Karnataka, it would have been a tacit admission of troubled waters. The victory of new faces isn’t assured either. With many aspirants for each seat, a big change could also have opened a Pandora’s Box within the party. Of course, many aspirants, who had pinned their hopes on securing a ticket, would be disappointed now. But KCR appears to have decided not to rock the boat and importantly, perhaps believes that he could beat the anti-incumbency with his narrative of ‘developed Telangana’ and pacify possible rebels. In other words, he is cautious and defiant at the same time.

He is in a position to take this stand since his party is perceived to be still ahead of its rivals, BJP and Congress. If his gamble pays off, he will be the first CM from the South to score a hat-trick of wins. The other query is about the rationale behind his decision to contest from two segments. For one thing, it has become a topic of hot debate diverting attention from his unchanged team. It should be a cakewalk for him in both places and gives his party that much-needed boost in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. Victory in two segments further cements his stature as he has set his sights on the national scene.

Now, it is up to the Congress and BJP to pick their candidates for the big battle. One thing they cannot do is wean away biggies from the BRS now that KCR has retained all of them. But Congress especially has an advantage. If it can strategise imaginatively, it could take advantage of the anti-incumbency.

