Filling China vacuum: Long way to go for India

The slowdown in China may create a big vacuum in the world economy. The country’s economic might has been a succour for the global economy, which is battling a protracted slowdown. With China’s economy slowing down for various reasons, the world is looking for a new economic powerhouse to boost sentiments. India has all the ingredients to become one but needs to get its house in order so as to fill at least a part of the vacuum created by China. The latter’s economy has hit a roadblock primarily due to the Chinese government’s policy change and the country’s fast-ageing population.

In a global environment where aggressive inward-looking policies are becoming the norm, many countries are consciously trying to reduce dependency on China, and both multinational companies and countries are seriously contemplating the China Plus One strategy. India is very much at the centre of this strategy for many corporations and countries, but it should aggressively grab the opportunity with both hands. Half-baked measures are not going to serve it in the long run.

While India has been successful in smaller ways—like pulling a few manufacturers away from China and attracting them to India—its policies so far have been far from impressive vis-à-vis convincing the world that it is serious about becoming a potent alternative to China. Some policies have baffled analysts. Amid the call for Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government has started going back to the strategies of the 1960s and 1970s, like levying high duties on imports of foreign goods. Many of these imports are actually used as raw materials by Indian manufacturers. Reposing faith in the Production Linked Incentive Scheme to boost manufacturing has not worked well either. India’s manufacturing value addition as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product reached a decadal low of 13% in 2022. Contrary to the government’s claims, tax and other compliances, apart from policy uncertainties, remain big deterrents for investors.

Growing sectarian tensions and the weakening of institutions also remain causes for concern for global investors. The government has not been very ‘defensive’ while responding to such criticism, but it must remember that negative perceptions dissuade investors. Closing eyes to realities will not help the Indian cause in the long run.

