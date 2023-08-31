Kerala must plan well to avoid drought 

With 44 rivers and an annual rainfall more than double the national average, Kerala has rarely had an issue with water. Due to many inland waterways criss-crossing, the state used to be wet throughout the year, and people could get drinking water directly from the wells in their backyards. But these are fading memories, for Kerala now stares at a drought-like situation as the monsoon plays truant. The state has received 48% less rainfall this season than the normal level; for August alone, it is 80–90% below the usual level. The predictions for the coming days are not very encouraging, only adding to its worries. As the state has been receiving only 13% of its seasonal average rainfall in August, it would need more than the normal level next month to compensate for the current rain deficit.

The state has witnessed deficient monsoons only 14 times since 1901. The last drought-like situation was in 2016. But the following years saw heavy rainfall and deluges in 2018 and 2019. With plentiful water around the year, Keralites never seriously considered it valuable. They always took it for granted. But not anymore, if the weather indications are anything to go by. Several districts are already reporting water shortages, which may only aggravate in the coming days.

The groundwater levels in Kerala have already gone down compared to last year and many wells have dried up. Various reasons, including changes in land use patterns, are cited for the depletion. The weak monsoon has also hit Kerala’s power production and the agri sector, where especially paddy and cash crops like pepper and cardamom are showing signs of wilting due to intense heat.

Kerala now pins its hopes on the northeast monsoon, expected between October and December. But if it is to utilise that water, then it must have a proper plan in place. It is high time the government and the people realise they cannot take water for granted. Steps to preserve the water table and conserve Kerala’s water bodies are imperative. The state must also encourage rainwater harvesting. A state with so many water bodies should not face such a crisis even if the weather is haywire for a year. There should be a collective effort to replenish the local water sources, build check dams, and clean canals and ponds. Local bodies can play a decisive role in all these, provided the state government offers a road map.

