End political meddling in Kerala campuses

The Supreme Court’s quashing of the reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran highlights the mess in Kerala’s higher education sector, and also serves as a warning to the CPM-led government against political interference in campuses. The order is an indirect fallout of the tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government, and the SC rightly castigated both for their role in the whole process. It found the government had made an “unwarranted intervention” for the reappointment and the governor, as chancellor, had “abdicated or surrendered” his statutory powers. The reappointment led to a confrontation between the government and the governor in 2021, with the latter even writing a letter saying he wanted to be relieved of the position of chancellor. The court relied on a Raj Bhavan statement that said the reappointment process was initiated by the CM and the higher education minister. Observing that it is the chancellor who is vested with the power to appoint or reappoint a V-C, and no other person can interfere, the SC said the process was vitiated due to the government’s meddling.

The ongoing tussle between the governor and the government has badly hurt Kerala’s higher education sector. Ten of the 15 state universities are without full-time V-Cs. The governor and the government differ over who has the bigger say in appointing V-Cs. The government wanted to revamp the structure of search committees that select V-Cs to arm itself with more control and replace the governor as the chancellor of state universities. It also passed two bills, which are among the seven that Khan has referred to the president after keeping them pending for long.

That being the scenario, the headless universities are likely to remain so unless the governor and the government agree to proceed with the selection of V-Cs in accordance with the old system. The SC order is a caution to the government on why it should not try to vitiate the selection process through unnecessary interference. The government must realise that the interests of universities and students take precedence over political considerations. Aggressive politicisation is harming Kerala’s campuses. Be it appointments or academic activities, politics looms over everything. That must end.

