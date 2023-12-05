Ensure informed assent before organ donation

Does philanthropy depend on gender? Yes, if data collated by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation is anything to go by. The health ministry body recently said that four out of five organ recipients in the country between 1995 and 2021 were men. On the other side of the life-saving exchange, three out of every four donations came from women—mostly from the wife or mother of the recipient. Only one in 10 donors is the husband of the recipient. Patriarchy may well attribute the phenomenon to “mothers’ love” or “wives’ devotion”, but in the cold light of day, it is a visceral gender disparity.

Medical experts say one of the reasons for this skew is the fact that there is a much higher incidence of liver and kidney diseases among men compared to women. But it is also true that when a son or a husband faces such a serious health issue, all eyes fall on the wife or the mother as if it was their duty to donate their organs. This is especially true if the female family members are non-working women who depend on the male members for subsistence. If we look at the trend closely, one can see that the reasons are more social than medical—it has more to do with an older cultural understanding that women are expected to take care of their families’ health, while men take care of earning.

It is not that such a gender disparity is happening in our country alone—it is a global phenomenon with the proportion of female live donors being higher except in the Philippines and Hong Kong. Experts in the field are of the view that governmental intervention in the form of counselling and awareness creation is a must to address the gender gap. They say wherever proper interventions have taken place, the gender gap among donors has come down. There is no denying the expectation that if a person needs a transplant, he or she should be able to get it. The government must ensure that there is no undue pressure on anyone to donate an organ. Enough safeguards within the law to ensure that consent is not forced are a must. But before getting informed consent, we need to create more awareness.

