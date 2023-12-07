Telangana Congress needs unity before 2024 polls

The Congress victory in Telangana is nothing short of a tectonic shift in state politics. Some may point at the difference of just two percentage points in the vote shares of Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Grand Old Party to claim that the latter’s resurrection is not decisive. But politics is not all about precise arithmetic, though such metrics are useful in deconstructing the results. The Congress won decisively in the districts, sweeping aside the BRS even in its strongholds. But the Congress could not win even a single seat in Hyderabad and its surroundings, indicating a clear rural-urban divide.

The BRS under K Chandrasekhar Rao turned a blind eye to discontent outside the state capital. Much like his one-time colleague in TDP, N Chandrababu Naidu, KCR took the rural population, particularly the poor and farmers, for granted. With his son and former IT minister K T Rama Rao endearing himself to Hyderabadis, perhaps the BRS chief thought all was well—he ignored his legislators’ arrogance and nepotism, and his government’s gross failure in digitising land records, besides being oblivious to the adverse public opinion on his own conduct.

Revanth Reddy, the state Congress chief chosen as the new chief minister, and his team have their task cut out. The six guarantees the Congress promised are not going to be easy to implement, adding an additional burden of over ₹50,000 crore on the state exchequer. Taking KCR’s failures as a cautionary tale, the first Congress government in Telangana must keep in mind not only public expectation but also fiscal prudence.

The political fallout of the election could be unpredictable. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching fast, the state will be back in election mode soon again. The Congress will have an advantage, but it needs to be united and offer good governance to repeat its success. The BRS will find itself sandwiched between the Congress and the BJP.

While many have opined that the saffron party lost steam in the run-up to the polls, we are of the view that it may have made a strategic retreat in the hope of forcing a hung assembly. It notched up eight seats despite a low-key campaign. The BJP is likely to go after the BRS on the liquor scam, among other things, making 2024 a three-cornered fight in several parts of the state.

