Hope up after women’s premier league auction

Last year, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) resembled a hurriedly-arranged wedding. Players were assembled for auction from different backgrounds, nationalities and experience. Sceptics doubted if the league would attract enough interest to be sustainable. The first year, like always, seemed shaky. Even the men’s IPL faced such teething issues in its first year, when emotional bidding overshadowed tactical nuances. The WPL seems to be treading on a solid path in the second year—which has its own challenges, even for a mini auction. What seemed impressive was the amount of money each player managed to draw. There were surprises, too. One, the demand for some of the uncapped players—Vrinda Dinesh (₹1.3 crore) and Kashvee Gautam (₹2 crore)—and two, the signing of experienced players who had been a part of the system for years. When the league was introduced by the Indian cricket board earlier this year, it remained an unknown entity, especially as a commercial venture.

Though the first year had a good response, it remained uncertain whether the WPL would help transform the domestic set-up. With uncapped domestic players fetching over a crore, it is healthier than expected. This would give the entire domestic setup a boost, right from the grassroots. Players know they are being watched by scouts. They know they can turn cricket into a profession. There are quite a few success stories from the first edition too—Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque just to name a few. The two have made their India debuts, too. With a wider pool and more quality, no India player can take their place in the national team for granted. Another heartening trend is that the mini auction has shown players with skills can prolong their careers. The likes of Ekta Bisht, Gouher Sultana and Sajana S, who are on the higher side of their thirties, are finally reaping rewards after hard toils. The incentives they are getting are life-altering too.

The Indian cricket board would be looking at the developments with hope. They have started promoting women’s cricket and, with such lucrative deals, perhaps it is time the BCCI started investing more in the women’s game. The mini auction and interest among franchises and fans have shown that the WPL is here to stay. With smart promotion, it can flourish and reach the heights of the men’s edition.

