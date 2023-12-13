Time to restore J&K statehood and allow democracy to thrive

The Supreme Court’s decision upholding the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A) has settled the long-debated issues of Jammu and Kashmir’s sovereignty and separate Constitution. It is highly unlikely that any future government or another bench of judges would be able to reverse the decision. The dilution of the state’s autonomy began way back in 1954 with the abolition of the state’s customs duty and the extension of Indian citizenship to the permanent citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Most central laws have since been applied to J&K. When the Supreme Court pronounced its judgement, J&K’s autonomy existed only on paper.

On the question of J&K’s sovereignty, the court has rightly emphasised that all states in the country have legislative and executive powers, though to differing degrees. The Constitution accommodates specific concerns of some states by providing for arrangements under particular articles that address them; Articles 371A (for Nagaland) and 371J (Hyderabad-Karnataka region) are examples of such special arrangements. Article 370 became similarly applicable to J&K on the adoption of the Constitution.

There is no question of the state retaining sovereignty upon its integration with India. The court held that Article 370 was a temporary provision to serve the transitional purpose and the Union government was well within its rights to abrogate it. On this, the court ruled unambiguously. It has, however, avoided commenting on the validity of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 through which the geography was split into two Union territories and its status as a state was extinguished. The court did not go into the question of whether Article 3 empowered the Union government to reorganise a state in the way it was done in J&K. It went by the solicitor general’s undertaking that J&K’s statehood would be restored and its status as a Union territory is temporary.

There are voices from the Valley and outside expressing dissatisfaction with the court’s order and questioning its silence over downgrading the state’s status to a Union territory. State parties have said they would fight for the restoration of full statehood with special status. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that the J&K issue needs to be resolved with “insaniyat, jamhooriyat and kashmiriyat”. The country should follow in the spirit. Restoration of statehood and conduct of elections will be a good start.

