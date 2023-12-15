Revoke suspension of MPs, plug security gaps in parliament

Dramatic intrusions into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery on Wednesday wiped the smirk off the ruling party’s face after its surprise 3-1 victory in the recent assembly elections. A serious security breach in the temple of democracy right under the nose of the BJP, with cameras capturing all the drama, was embarrassing for the ruling party since muscular nationalism is its article of faith. By doing it on the anniversary of the parliament attack by terrorists in 2001, the plotters sought to thumb their nose at the security apparatus. What was more mortifying for the treasury benches was that the two intruders, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, had passes issued on the recommendation of BJP’s Mysuru MP, Prathap Simha. Their public gallery pass gave them entry from 11.30 am to 12.15 pm, yet they got to stay on and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber around 1.01 pm. One of them is said to have done a recce of the old parliament building and found that shoes were not properly checked, hence their ploy to smuggle smoke canisters within them. Eight security personnel have since being suspended. Instead of cowering, the parliamentarians nabbed the duo and gave them their version of justice—a thrashing like mobs do—before handing both over to the security personnel.

While terror charges have been slapped against them, they prima facie appeared more like amateurs. Their slogans—Tanashahi nahin chalegi (Won’t allow dictatorship), Bharat Mata ki jai and Jai Bheem—failed to convey their objective in any meaningful way. Why would anyone put himself or herself under such risk without properly communicating the purpose? Professional aandolanjivis, as the BJP pejoratively seeks to describe them, such as Greenpeace hyperventilate their ideology while launching risky protests like the one against a nuclear plant in France a few years ago. Only a comprehensive probe can reveal the motive behind the parliament trespass.

With the government on the back foot, the opposition went on the offensive and demanded action against BJP’s Simha. They had every right to do so, as the rulebook says that any MP seeking a visitor’s pass must provide a statement confirming personal acquaintance with the guest and take full responsibility for him or her. Instead, 14 opposition MPs were suspended, which was a sad commentary on managing dissent. The suspensions ought to be revoked in the interest of democracy.

