Hardik captaincy may lead to more changes

When the Mumbai Indians replaced their most successful captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya, the reaction was mixed. Some, especially Rohit’s fans, were left bewildered, while others felt it was a natural progression. After MI bought the 30-year-old all-rounder from the Gujarat Titans for a staggering fee last month, the discussions were veering around MI captaincy. It seemed logical because Hardik had captained Gujarat Titans and led them to the IPL title in their debut season. He has been named Rohit’s deputy in the India team, too. Hardik had led the India T20 side in 13 out of the last 25 games. If not for an injury during the World Cup, he would have been captain of the recent white-ball series against Australia and South Africa. Hardik had himself placed the condition of leading MI on the table before the transfer.

The scythe of time is merciless. And sport is a mirror of life’s inevitabilities. At 36, like all players, one of India’s most prolific openers is ageing too. After the ODI World Cup, where Rohit led the team to the final, there were speculations over his India captaincy in the shorter formats. He has not played a T20I since the 2022 World Cup and has been rested for the entire white-ball series after the World Cup. He, however, will make a comeback as the Test captain against South Africa later this month. If Hardik’s appointment as MI skipper is any indication, expect changes in the India set-up too. This could even have a bearing on the future of senior players including Rohit and Virat Kohli. As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, Rohit is still in the mix.

For Hardik, the challenges will be monumental. He has to lead a side that has three previous captains—Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. There are reports that the captaincy call has already sparked rift rumours. Bumrah would not have been averse to leading the side. Hardik has to match the feat of Rohit who has won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Only Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni has won as many. If Hardik goes on to be anointed the India skipper in T20, more team changes would be likely. Transition in Indian cricket is never smooth. To borrow from Shakespeare, “Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.”

