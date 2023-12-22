TDP can’t use Telangana poll formula in Andhra

In an ideal world, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu might well have been the convenor of the INDIA bloc, which is trying to reconcile its inherent contradictions to pose a viable challenge to Narendra Modi. Naidu’s supporters think so, and to hazard a guess, he too might be missing being at the centre-stage. INDIA leaders met Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing and draft a strategy. But what hit the headlines was TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s pitch for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial face of the bloc and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s grumbling. Two decades ago, Naidu had helped bring to an agreement more or less the same warring parties before, of course, he eyed a future with the BJP.

This must have been at the back of Naidu’s mind when he took to the stage in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday at a public meeting—the culmination of a 3,000-km yatra by his son Nara Lokesh—alongside ally and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Naidu had to be content with Pawan and Lokesh by his side, appealing to the people to vote out the ruling YSRC. A survivor, he had been in alliance with everyone except Jagan. But could he still play the same game? He well might if he wins the assembly elections next year. For now, he appears to be looking at the BJP to seal a deal in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan, a BJP ally, indicated as much when he expressed hope that his friendship with Naidu would have the saffron party’s blessings. Without Pawan by his side, it would be an uphill task for Naidu to dislodge the YSRC. TDP leaders believe that Naidu’s son Lokesh has matured after his yatra, but his success cannot be taken for granted before the polls. Even Pawan, notwithstanding his fire-and-brimstone speeches, is sailing in the same boat as Lokesh. So the heavy lifting will still have to be done by Naidu himself.

Given this, the TDP needs to come up with out-of-box ideas. It has not shown originality so far. Promising unemployment doles, free bus rides for women, sops on the lines of the Congress guarantees and painting Jagan as a dictator show that the party thinks it could adopt the Congress’s Telangana formula in Andhra. It needs to do better, for Jagan is no KCR.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

In an ideal world, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu might well have been the convenor of the INDIA bloc, which is trying to reconcile its inherent contradictions to pose a viable challenge to Narendra Modi. Naidu’s supporters think so, and to hazard a guess, he too might be missing being at the centre-stage. INDIA leaders met Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing and draft a strategy. But what hit the headlines was TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s pitch for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial face of the bloc and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s grumbling. Two decades ago, Naidu had helped bring to an agreement more or less the same warring parties before, of course, he eyed a future with the BJP. This must have been at the back of Naidu’s mind when he took to the stage in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday at a public meeting—the culmination of a 3,000-km yatra by his son Nara Lokesh—alongside ally and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Naidu had to be content with Pawan and Lokesh by his side, appealing to the people to vote out the ruling YSRC. A survivor, he had been in alliance with everyone except Jagan. But could he still play the same game? He well might if he wins the assembly elections next year. For now, he appears to be looking at the BJP to seal a deal in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan, a BJP ally, indicated as much when he expressed hope that his friendship with Naidu would have the saffron party’s blessings. Without Pawan by his side, it would be an uphill task for Naidu to dislodge the YSRC. TDP leaders believe that Naidu’s son Lokesh has matured after his yatra, but his success cannot be taken for granted before the polls. Even Pawan, notwithstanding his fire-and-brimstone speeches, is sailing in the same boat as Lokesh. So the heavy lifting will still have to be done by Naidu himself. Given this, the TDP needs to come up with out-of-box ideas. It has not shown originality so far. Promising unemployment doles, free bus rides for women, sops on the lines of the Congress guarantees and painting Jagan as a dictator show that the party thinks it could adopt the Congress’s Telangana formula in Andhra. It needs to do better, for Jagan is no KCR.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp