Rein in violent elements unleashed in Kerala

The language of violence is being spoken perhaps louder than ever in Kerala politics these days. Protests are being dealt with through violence and the vocabulary of political rhetoric is being kept provocatively aggressive. An atmosphere filled with hostility may suit the parties that would want to cash in on the resulting polarisation. But a good proportion of the common people are undoubtedly weary of the daily street fights and ugly public discourse.

While protests and violence have been part of Kerala’s politics for long, things took a turn for the worse when the LDF government took its cabinet on wheels, the Nava Kerala Sadas, on a 36-day state tour last month and the Congress launched a protest campaign. As workers of the Congress and its youth and student wings started waving black flags at the bus carrying the chief minister and his team, rather than ignoring them, the government decided to handle the protesters physically using the police and DYFI and SFI activists. The visuals of the violence exposed not only the brutality but also the extent of animosity. Flowerpots, helmets, rocks, logs and iron rods were wielded as weapons against the protesters in what was described by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a “life-saving act”. Even his escort personnel joined in the assault. In Thiruvananthapuram, some DYFI men barged into a police station and attacked Congress workers taken into preventive custody. As the journey headed towards its culmination on Saturday, the violence peaked with a bruised Congress deciding to hit back. Frequent clashes have turned the streets of the state capital into a battleground.

The violence was matched by the rhetoric. While Congress leader V D Satheesan said the party had the strength to strike back and would be forced to take the law into its own hands, the CM said nothing can frighten him as he has faced guns and goons in the past. Others from the two sides butted in, adding fuel to the raging fire. With public order at stake, the need of the hour is for them to climb down from their aggressive posturing and help restore sanity. Aggression on the streets is not how you prove your political mettle. Ideological battles in a democracy are not fought with weapons. Instead of encouraging violence, the government must rein in the elements it has unleashed before the situation slips out of hand.

