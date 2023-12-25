Senior party leaders’ conviction blow to DMK

The Madras High Court’s verdict convicting senior DMK leader K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalakshi in a disproportionate assets case has come as a sharp blow to the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. Ponmudy, a party veteran, was holding the key portfolio of higher education till the verdict resulted in his disqualification from the legislative assembly. The leader’s political career now rests in the hands of the Supreme Court.

The case against Ponmudy was registered in 2011 after the AIADMK came to power in the state. He was accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income with his wife’s abetment. The trial court acquitted the couple by considering them as separate entities who cannot be “clubbed together”. The HC, however, found this view flawed and a miscarriage of justice, stating that the trial court had failed to appreciate that the charge against Visalakshi was of abetment by holding Ponmudy’s assets that he had acquired through unknown sources.

The HC pointed out that trial court had accepted the income tax statements of Visalakshi as sufficient evidence for her income from various companies without examining how that income was accrued. Similarly, it had failed to accept the valuations of her agricultural income as provided by government officials, relying on her “self-serving” tax statements instead. The court sentenced the couple to three years simple imprisonment and a Rs 50 lakh fine each, allowing them a month’s time to surrender. The likelihood of the SC providing relief for Ponmudy appears slim.

The HC’s verdict has left Ponmudy the second DMK minister to lose his portfolio in recent months, the first being V Senthil Balaji who is under investigation in a jobs scam. Others, including Ponmudy, are under enforcement directorate scrutiny as well. The development puts the party on the back foot, especially in the run-up to the general elections next year, leaving it open to opposition accusations of corruption. Three years into government, the DMK already faces the possibility of an anti-incumbency mood from the electorate. Only good and responsive governance can be a remedy.

