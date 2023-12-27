Learn lessons from Odisha's Rourkela outbreak

A string of deaths, presumably caused by a cholera outbreak, in Odisha’s Rourkela, is a clear case of lessons not being learnt from the past. At least nine persons have perished over just two weeks to what the administration terms acute diarrhoeal disease (ADD). While the unofficial toll could be higher, scores of residents in the city have been affected. Preliminary investigation has found traces of cholera in the water samples and that is a cause for alarm.

Rourkela, located in the north-western part of the state, is an industrial hub and such an outbreak should be a red flag. The tight-lipped administration is still looking for the causes though the compromised water supply seems to be the culprit. So far, no one has been held accountable for the contamination that led to the deaths.

Cholera outbreaks are not new in Odisha, but they used to be restricted primarily to the backward tribal regions of the state’s southern and western districts. The outbreak in an industrial pocket means the urban administration was caught napping. The drinking water distribution system, testing and surveillance mechanism as well as health network have come under the microscope.

About nine winters ago, Sambalpur, another western Odisha town, had reported close to 30 deaths caused by a jaundice outbreak. Cuttack and Berhampur, too, have been frequent victims of jaundice and ADD outbreaks. However, the takeaways from the past episodes seem to have been forgotten by Odisha’s urban development department, which has an envious collection of awards for its performance. Earlier this year, Bhubaneswar emerged as the state’s dengue epicentre with a massive caseload.

If that was not enough, the state capital had to deal with a gigantic trash hill which sent pollution alarms buzzing. It continues to be a hot political topic. All these episodes indicate that the government may have been missing the woods for the trees. Urban planning is always a complex affair as migration continues and cities need to be equipped to take on multiple challenges of life and livelihood.

So turning urban and semi-urban landscapes into hubs of aspiration through modern amenities and grand designs is welcome. It is, however, of paramount importance that the government first safeguards the basic urban rights of citizens. The Rourkela episode must not be replayed.

