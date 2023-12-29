Home Opinions Editorials

Bring back decorum in Kerala politics

It was also a year when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan dived into state politics and locked horns with the state government on all possible occasions.

Published: 29th December 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KPCC President K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheeshan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KPCC President K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheeshan.

Among many things, 2023 will be remembered in Kerala as the year the state’s politics hit an all-time low. It was the year when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down from being a powerful administrator to a mere party leader. It was also a year when the CPM and its feeder organisations forgot that they were the ruling party and were expected to behave responsibly. Instead, they took to violence to assert supremacy, which was quite unbecoming for a ruling front.

It was also the year when the opposition Congress party exposed its internal weakness like never before when its top leaders—KPCC president K Sudhakaran and leader of opposition V D Satheeshan—fought publicly for a microphone and made themselves and their party a laughing stock. It was also the year the Youth Congress state unit got mired in a fake ID case, putting a question mark on the credibility of the party’s new-generation leaders. The state BJP unit avoided such public impropriety, but its most popular leader, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, got caught in a controversy for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist.

It was also a year when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan dived into state politics and locked horns with the state government on all possible occasions. The state government finally had to approach the Supreme Court against Khan as he sat on bills—even ones passed by the previous government. It was the year the relationship between the Union government and the state government hit an all-time low.

Sparring over central allocations almost became a norm, with state and Union ministers accusing each other of fund distribution. While the chief minister and other ministers blamed the Union government for the state’s abysmal financial condition, Union ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman insisted that if there were any delays, it was because the state had not submitted proper paperwork. Regardless of who is correct on this, the fact is that it is federalism that took a hit.

The coming year is an election year. As we know, it is a time when tempers run high and politics falls low. As 2023 is coming to an end, one can only hope against hope that the basic decorum and integrity expected of politicians will be protected by all involved. A deeply political state like Kerala deserves that.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala politics Arif Mohammed Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp