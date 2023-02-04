Home Opinions Editorials

Ladakhis tell centre all is not well, seek separate state

These are managed by autonomous district councils which enjoy some amount of autonomy in administration, legislative and judicial areas.

Published: 04th February 2023 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk. (Photo | Sonam Wangchuk Twitter)

Sonam Wangchuk’s call for the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule under Article 244 with his just-concluded five-day-hunger strike, has its merits but not without worry for the Central leadership. Greater autonomy to local administration on its land, environment and natural resources are at the crux of the Sixth Schedule, which applies to the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, partly Mizoram and Tripura, in areas which have a high concentration of Adivasis and indigenous populations.

These are managed by autonomous district councils which enjoy some amount of autonomy in administration, legislative and judicial areas. Bringing a state under the Sixth Schedule would mean vesting power with the local administration in critical areas, control over the alienation of land being the topmost. Ladakh has two hill councils—Buddhist-dominated Leh and Muslim-dominated Kargil—with 30 members each. They are only ceremonial positions.

Wangchuk, who had tweeted in support of the prime minister in August 2019, after the BJP government abrogated Article 370, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood and carving out Ladakh as a separate union territory, is now seeking special status and statehood for Ladakh. The reason behind this is the growing disillusionment of Ladakhis—a thinly populated race, mostly tribals. The region celebrated its independence from J&K more than three years ago, only to see it being ruled by a more ‘alien’ form of administration in the form of an L-G and bureaucrats with controls in distant Delhi. Loss of employment and shrinking quota in government jobs are real worries for the ethnic hill tribes, which have no other means of livelihood.

The sitting MP from Ladakh is from the BJP. The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have been demanding statehood for Ladakh, safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, increased political representation, job reservation, and the filling of government vacancies.

A desert region with no rainfall, the threat of over 5,000 glaciers in the Himalayas melting is becoming a reality with global warming and increased tourism. Shrinking winters and expanding summers have adversely impacted snowfall. A fragile area from the point of view of national security and ecology, Ladakh needs to be settled. To conclude that ‘all is well’ would be fallacious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp