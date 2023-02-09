Don’t derail civic infra work for optics’ sake

The news is disturbing that the Centre’s grant to Kerala worth around Rs 700 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project will lapse by March 31, 2023. Most projects under the scheme are sewage and septage treatment plants across the state. Local bodies failed to complete the projects on time mainly due to the belligerent stand from residents, who have some genuine concerns about the projects. But instead of allaying fears and making the people understand the importance of modern facilities, the opposition parties often use the discontent as a tool to put the government on the defensive and reap political benefits. It is quite natural for the residents to view sewage or septage treatment plants in their midst with suspicion and fear. Their initial response will be that of anger and distrust. As proved by many successful projects implemented in the state, the public rage will vanish once they enjoy the real benefits of the projects.

It is high time that the opposition parties discarded the ritualistic practice of opposing every project brought up by the government without looking into the merits. They must realise that the opposition, too, has a responsibility in a democratic system. There is nothing wrong with amplifying the affected people’s voices and addressing their genuine concerns. But the opposition should refrain from piggy-riding on the emotional outbursts of the public and using them to checkmate the government. The example of the Muttathara sewage treatment plant in Thiruvananthapuram is an edifying experience for the entire state. There were huge protests from the local community against setting up the plant, but everything subsided after the plant became operational. A team of MLAs, including those from the opposition, visited the plant recently and expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the project.

Such cooperation is expected from the opposition for the competition of the remaining treatment plants. Unfortunately, they have not stopped fanning the protests against the proposed plants at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode. Succumbing to local pressure, the United Democratic Front is still supporting the agitation, which is triggered mainly by misunderstandings. The government, too, should walk the extra mile to take the people into confidence instead of branding the agitators as ‘terrorists’ and ‘urban naxals’.

